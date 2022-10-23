Yankees Fans Boo Likely MVP Aaron Judge As Team Goes Down 3-0 To Astros

Another year, another Yankees collapse. New York finished the regular season second in the American League with 99 wins, but is just one loss away from an ALCS sweep.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning in game three of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 22, 2022 in New York City.

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

After falling behind 2-0 with two-straight losses in Houston, the Bronx Bombers traveled back home for Game 3. It did not go well.

The Yankees did not score a run on just three hits, Gerrit Cole gave up three runs in five innings, and the Astros went on to win 5-0. As the demoralizing loss played out, Aaron Judge went 0-4, which moved him to 1-12 in the series.

Yankees fans are deflated and frustrated.

Remember, Judge is coming off of a year in which he broke the AL record for most home runs in a single season. He is likely going to be named the AL MVP after coming very close to a Triple Crown.

And yet, after the 30-year-old superstar struck out in the sixth inning, the home crowd booed him for doing so. To say that they were fed up would be an understatement.

Boo birds come in for Judge pic.twitter.com/zUMYOmFbsQ — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) October 22, 2022

Part of the boos may have stemmed from a botched play in the second inning. Judge and Harrison Bader were unable to track down a fly ball that would have resulted in the third out.

Instead, the runner reached base and the Astros hit a two-run bomb in the next at-bat.

Bader and Judge with a miscommunication and this ball falls in, Christian Vázquez also went out of the baseline but remains at first pic.twitter.com/KyQqfWI1pu — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) October 22, 2022

No matter the reason, New York fans had seen enough. And once the game went final, they could not have gotten out of the stadium any faster. The exits were packed within seconds of the loss and nobody was saying a word.

Highest exit velocity from the Yankees today pic.twitter.com/4Bj3wPpnhj — blancALCS ✨⚾️ (@heyblanca) October 23, 2022

As if the 5-0 defeat wasn’t brutal enough, Houston poured salt in the wound with its postgame tweet. They rhetorically and viciously asked if the Yankees still wanted to play them, as Yankees fans and even some players had said all year.

Brutal. It was a tough day for those in the Bronx and the Yankees need a 2003, Red Sox-like miracle to keep their World Series hopes alive.