New York Times Misrepresents Evidence Of Biden Family Corruption

The New York Times decided to run interference for the Biden family on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a House Oversight Committee revealed that newly released information tied the Biden family to millions of dollars in payments from foreign nationals.

These payments occurred while Joe Biden was vice president, making it a distinct possibility that the payments were made to “peddle influence,” according to the committee.

Over $10 million was sent through a number of corporations seemingly set up just to handle these payments. And the committee said that the Biden family took efforts to “conceal the source and total amount received from the foreign companies.”

“In some instances, Biden associates would receive significant deposits from foreign sources into their bank accounts and then transfer smaller, incremental payments to Biden bank accounts,” the memo explains.

These payments came from individuals connected to China and Romania, areas where VP Biden would have had substantial influence. And they went to a number of Biden family members, not just Hunter.

It’s a massive story, one that shows, with bank records, evidence of potential corruption in the family that could eventually point to Joe Biden himself.

And the New York Times completely misrepresented it in order to protect its political ideology.

Who could have seen this coming?

One of the premiere mainstream media outlets working to ensure their partisan political views came before telling the truth? Absolutely stunning.

US President Joe Biden during a meeting of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

New York Times Headline Misleads Readers

Instead of covering this tremendous scandal and the potential fallout for Joe Biden, the Times instead said the report cleared him of wrongdoing.

Holy shit. This is the New York Times' takeaway from Comer's press conference revealing that bank records show 9 members of the Biden family received millions of dollars from foreign nationals while he was Vice President. pic.twitter.com/GTLTPsujt8 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) May 11, 2023

That is completely and utterly inexcusable and entirely misleading.

The Times is gaslighting its readers to avoid admitting that their preferred Presidential candidate could be implicated in an influence-peddling scheme.

It’s a perfect example of how pernicious media bias has become. It rears its head not just in what stories they choose to cover, but in how they present them.

The committee’s memo did not say that Biden himself received payments, because no one on earth would be stupid enough to let that happen.

What does the Times expect the bank records to say? Should the wire have a note explaining “$1,000,000 to Joe Biden, laundered through his family, in order to buy positive influence on China or Romania?”

This kind of ridiculous head in the sand messaging would never, not ever, happen with regards to President Trump. Or any other Republican running for office.

But Biden gets this ridiculously favorable, purposefully ignorant treatment. All because he’s ideologically aligned with the Times.

The Biden administration has been one scandal after another. The open border. Completely ineffective, damaging and ultimately illegal vaccine mandates.

Worsening inflation and economic data, the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the revelations from Hunter Biden’s laptop. The list is endless.

And yet the Times is always there to run interference for him, because they have to.

On Thursday, that manifested itself in one of the most absurd denials of reality you’ll ever see. It’s hard to believe, but the Times may have reached a new low in their dissent into partisanship.

At this point, even if the wire did say “to Joe Biden for corruption,” they might still deny it.