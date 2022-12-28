New York Times Interviewed People Who Won’t Stop Masking, and It’s Absolutely Hilarious

The overwhelming majority of the United States stopped masking months, if not years ago.

Despite exceptional compliance with mandates and expert advice, masks conclusively failed to prevent the spread of the virus.

READ: COVID CASES SURGING IN AREAS WITH MASK MANDATES

As mandates collapsed as a result of this obvious inevitability, most people returned to pre-pandemic normalcy.

But not everyone.

The New York Times recently examined a group of people unable to move on from masking, and it is exactly who you’d expect.

Their first example, well, just read it for yourself.

“Like many of the dwindling group of Americans still taking precautions like masking indoors and limiting face-to-face interactions, Mx. Cherry, who uses gender-neutral courtesy titles and pronouns, had been fielding nudges to return to pre-Covid routines from all corners. Doctors’ offices that have dropped mask protocols encouraged Mx. Cherry to come in for a physical exam. Friends suggested repeatedly that gathering on the porch might be safe enough.”

Permanently Misinformed

Is there anything less surprising than someone who uses “gender-neutral courtesy titles and pronouns” refusing to stop masking?

Mx. Cherry has been mostly confined at home since 2020, according to the article, and recently refused to attend in-person events out of fear.

Unreal.

This kind of delusional refusal to accept reality bears a direct relationship to the government’s inability to acknowledge mistakes.

Mask recommendations and mandates are now becoming commonplace in major cities across the country even for the flu and RSV. This stands in direct opposition to the significant evidence base that’s accumulated showing masks do not work to stop any respiratory viruses.

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 28: U.S. President Joe Biden removes his mask as he delivers remarks on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 in the State Dining Room of the White House on July 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. In a major reversal, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced his support for the legislation that includes provisions for climate change, tax hikes on corporations and health care subsidies. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Masking Has Become a Religion

The Times article shows how damaging expert misinformation has been to society.

One interviewee, for example, said he was masking in someone’s home during a party.

“’I feel now that I’m getting stares wearing the mask, and I’m not a paranoid person,’’’ said Andrew Gold, 66, who was recently the only guest masking at a small housewarming party in his Upper West Side neighborhood in Manhattan. “The vibe I’m getting is: ‘Is this really necessary?’’’

Somehow people like Gold are unable to see that wearing a mask in late 2022 means that you are a paranoid person.

Remaining endlessly afraid and reliant on disproven pseudoscience to assuage your fears is being parnoid.

One doctor they interviewed was confused that others correctly identified that fear.

“People are constantly commenting about how I must just be scared, there must be something the matter with me,” Dr. Barton said. “It’s the most isolated I’ve ever been.”

The lack of self-awareness amongst the permanent maskers is remarkable.

Whatever risk still exists from COVID in a world where everyone can be vaccinated and boosted multiple times AND has natural immunity is unavoidable.

Masks do nothing to reduce it or lessen it, and pretending otherwise is dangerously ignorant.

Yet people like this are now stuck in an indefinite loop, thanks to government sponsored misinformation. Not to mention their efforts to ensure social media censored any contradictions of government narratives.

Bitsy Cherry, right, and Nathanael Nerode wearing industrial face masks at their home in Ithaca, N.Y. (Credit…Heather Ainsworth for The New York Times)

Good luck getting them back to reality now.