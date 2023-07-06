New York Times Claims, In 2023, That COVID Vaccines Stop Transmission

Videos by OutKick

The New York Times continues to deny COVID reality, even in 2023.

And it all stems from their seemingly endless appetite for censoring inconvenient information.

Recently, a federal judge ruled that the Biden administration collaborated with social media companies to censor Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ruling was a tremendous victory for freedom of speech, and dealt a substantial blow to the censorship industrial complex. That complex, primarily made up of “journalists,” “experts,” and liberal politicians, activated with extreme ferocity in 2021 to remove content that was critical of COVID vaccines or questioned their efficacy.

Unsurprisingly, the New York Times immediately joined with other liberal outlets to criticize the decision. Instead of explaining the egregious violations of first amendment rights from the Biden administration, they framed the decision as harmful to government efforts to fight “misinformation.”

But buried in their story is an even more absurd revelation.

The New York Times apparently believes, in defiance of all available scientific evidence, that mRNA COVID vaccines prevent infection or transmission.

Front page of today’s ⁦@nytimes⁩ attempts to discredit Judge Doughty’s ruling on government and big tech censorship by saying Doughty “accepted as fact the claims that “Covid-19 vaccines do not prevent transmission of the disease.” Um, this is indisputably 100% true. pic.twitter.com/dz1Tgl1sGC — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 6, 2023

Even worse than it being indisputably true, it’s been true for several years.

By summer 2021, even former CDC director Rochelle Walensky was admitting that the vaccines couldn’t prevent infection or transmission.

How in the world does anyone still make this claim? It speaks to a rejection of reality so severe as to be discrediting.

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 18: Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the adjusts her face mask during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the federal coronavirus response on Capitol Hill on March 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Susan Walsh-Pool/Getty Images)

New York Times Continues Partisan, Inaccurate COVID Coverage

Multiple studies have confirmed that vaccine efficacy against COVID infection is functionally nonexistent.

Countries with exceptionally high vaccination rates have broken case records since 2021. Even the most ardent pro-COVID vaccine advocates admit there’s no prevention of infection or transmission.

How is it possible the New York Times doesn’t know this?

How does this nonsensical criticism of the judge survive editorial review?

Realistically, there’s no explanation that isn’t extremely concerning for the Times and its partisanship.

It’s a near certainty that everyone involved in the article knows that the vaccines don’t prevent transmission. But they wrote that sentence anyway in order to discredit the judge responsible for the anti-censorship ruling.

Allowing political ideology to overwhelm facts is nothing new at the Times, but the blatant disregard for objectivity continues to amaze.

The desire to promote government-imposed censorship of opposing viewpoints is so comprehensive the Times is clearly willing to engage in absurd reality denial. Supporting the Biden administration in its indefensible efforts comes above informing their audience.

And this is the result.

No intellectually honest person could reasonably claim that COVID vaccines stop infection or transmission.

But therein lies the problem; apparently no one at the New York Times is intellectually honest.