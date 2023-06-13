New York Rangers Hire Peter Laviolette As Head Coach Because They Never Learn From Their Mistakes

Videos by OutKick

After a long, drawn-out head coaching search, the New York Rangers finally hired Peter Laviolette. Laviolette led the Carolina Hurricanes to a Stanley Cup Championship in 2006, the only one in franchise history.

That happened over 15 years ago, but teams continue to bring in Laviolette, hoping he can re-create the magic. So far, it hasn’t worked. He guided the Philadelphia Flyers to the Stanley Cup Final in 2010, but lost to the Chicago Blackhawks.

He did the same for Nashville in 2017, this time losing in the Cup Final to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In 21 seasons behind five different benches in the NHL, Laviolette has one Stanley Cup trophy and three conference championships.

In other words: he’s exactly who you’d expect the New York Rangers to hire.

After firing Tom Renney in 2009, the team turned to John Tortorella, who had won a Stanley Cup in Tampa Bay. But Tortorella couldn’t get the Rangers to hoist the Cup.

Then, they hired longtime NHL head coach Alain Vigneault, who guided the Vancouver Canucks to a Stanley Cup Final once. He did the same for the Rangers, but they lost to the Los Angeles Kings in 2014.

The Rangers tried something new after letting Vigneault go, hiring college coach David Quinn. That was a disaster, as the team did not win a playoff series in three seasons.

So, they went back to their roots and hired Gerard Gallant. Gallant took the Vegas Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural NHL season. Outside of that, though, he hadn’t won a single playoff series in his other eight seasons with three teams.

Gallant did virtually the same thing for the Rangers, leading them to the Eastern Conference Final in his first season before a very disappointing playoff loss this year.

The team canned him and it appeared that they might try something different. But, perhaps the David Quinn debacle made them gun-shy.

New York Rangers hire Peter Laviolette, who fits practically the exact same mold as all their recent failed head coaches

The Rangers are a relatively young team with a strong veteran core. Here’s what I wrote after their playoff disaster:

“They should look for a younger coach willing to adapt his style on the fly. Too often, the Rangers seemed content to stick with their system, even when it didn’t work.

“They need a coach who can help develop younger players. Perhaps someone like Toronto Maple Leafs assistant coach Spencer Carbery.”

But, no, the Rangers are heading down the same round again. A retread head coach who’s been around the game forever, loves to lean on veteran players and stunt the growth of kids, and living off of one successful NHL season.

What’s the definition of insanity? Doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results?

Yeah, being a Rangers fan certainly will drive you insane.

I know from years of experience.