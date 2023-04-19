New York Public Schools Banned From Using Native American Mascots In ‘Politically Correct’ Move

Videos by OutKick

New York public schools will not be allowed to use Native American mascots in the future. The Albany Board of Regents has officially voted to phase out the Native American’ related nicknames.

Nicknames and mascots such as Chiefs, Braves, Redmen, and even Warriors are set to be removed.

READ: NATIVE AMERICAN GROUP BLASTS CHIEFS FOR ‘MOCKING OUR CULTURE,’ CALLS TEAM’S ‘END RACISM’ MESSAGE ‘IRONIC’

Almost 60 school districts across the state must get rid of all Native American-related mascots by the end of the 2024-25 school year. If a school fails to do so, it risks losing state aid, according to the New York Post.

The Albany Board of Regents vote is set to “phase out Native American-related nicknames as part of a politically correct national effort to scrub racially insensitive imagery from sports teams,” the Post also noted.

New York public schools have banned the use of Native American mascots and nicknames. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Regent Kathleen Cashin said erasing the Native American nicknames and mascots from schools is a decision that will “elevate all people.”

“Our desire is to elevate people, not diminish them. We want to elevate all people,” she told the Post.

Some parents aren’t on board with the idea of changing the nicknames and mascots of schools. One parent sees the move as erasing history.

“We shouldn’t be erasing history, we should be learning from it,” one parent told the New York Times. “I know I am in the vast majority when I say we want to keep our Warrior name and should be allowed to do so. I will forever be a Mohonasen Warrior.”

According to a report by the National Congress of American Indians, at least 133 schools in 55 districts in New York state had Native American-themed mascots as of March 2022.