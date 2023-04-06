New York Mets Jokes Write Themselves As Injury-Prone MLB Team Set To Debut New Patch For Hospital

Videos by OutKick

After playing their first seven games of the year on the road, the Mets are back in the Big Apple. New York’s National League team is set to host its home-opener on Friday afternoon.

When Pete Alonso and the gang hit the diamond at Citi Field, their uniforms will feature a new patch.

The Mets announced a new, multi-year partnership with NewYork-Presbyterian hospital on Thursday morning. It will include the first sponsored jersey patch in franchise history.

The New York Mets and NewYork-Presbyterian, one of the nation’s leading healthcare systems, today announced a new long-term partnership to promote health and wellness, both at the ballpark and in the communities they serve. The partnership will bring together two iconic brands that share a commitment to improving the health of all New Yorkers. — New York Mets in a statement

As part of the partnership, fans who deliver their babies at NewYork-Presbyterian will receive a team-branded onesie. In addition, the team and the hospital will collaborate to host health and wellness events like cancer screenings and blood drives both at the stadium and in the community.

Fans will also be invited to participate in a NewYork-Presbyterian-branded stretch in between the top and bottom half of the seventh inning. It’s all pretty standard stuff.

The Mets’ partnership is humorous in a twisted way.

Gor this partnership to involve the Mets comes with a dash of irony. Very few teams have struggled with injuries in recent years like the Mets. Even just this season alone!

Edwin Diaz is out for the year after getting injured during a celebration.

Justin Verlander, who signed with the team in December, hit the IL before the year began.

That doesn’t even include Tommy Hunter, Brett Baty or Omar Narváez, among others.

Obviously, every team deals with injuries. It’s not just the Mets, but in this instance, the jokes write themselves.

New York, a team that is consistently dealing with notable injuries, is partnering with a hospital. You simply couldn’t script it any better.