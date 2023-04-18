New York Mets Take Pandering Too Far, Post Tweets Rooting For Rangers, Islanders, Knicks AND Nets

Videos by OutKick

In current society, pandering is all the rage. Bud Light panders to the transgender community. NHL teams pander to the LGBTQ movement. Even an English soccer league panders to Black Lives Matter. But the New York Mets officially took pandering too far.

They sent out tweets rooting for ALL of the New York teams currently in the playoffs, including the Rangers, Islanders, Knicks and Nets.

Best of luck in the playoffs, @NYIslanders! 🏒 pic.twitter.com/DopUnmmP81 — New York Mets (@Mets) April 17, 2023

This is unacceptable behavior. You CANNOT root for both the Rangers and the Islanders. You CANNOT root for both the Knicks and the Nets. The Mets straddling the fence here to appeal to all New Yorkers is pandering that I just can’t fathom.

The Los Angeles Dodgers picked a side. Like a real team.

The Dodger wishing the Lakers good luck but not the Clippers LOL https://t.co/c5PRXo4Xz4 — V 💙 (@PlatinumV_) April 17, 2023

Sure, Magic Johnson may co-own the Dodgers, but it doesn’t matter. They picked a side.

The Yankees, of course, didn’t wish anyone luck. The Yankees only care about the Yankees, that’s no surprise.

But, honestly, that’s OK. There are two choices: pick a side or pick no side.

You CANNOT pick BOTH sides.

New York Mets take pandering too far with tweets

And to do it with custom tweets for each team, the Knicks and Nets tweets sent out less than an hour apart? It reeks of desperation.

See, the Yankees don’t need to pander. They own the New York baseball season. The Mets are trying too hard to be relevant, but they just aren’t.

So they stoop to tactics like this, trying to bring in some fans of the other New York teams who may not have a baseball allegiance.

And can I say as a Rangers fan: we don’t want your support. The Mets and Islanders are the same, little brothers trying desperately to keep up with big bro. They even have the same awful colors.

New York Islanders Adam Pelech, Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier, Scott Mayfield and Ross Johnston attend a New York Mets game. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

It all rings hollow. Just like all the other pandering efforts from major corporations and politicians in America.

Pick a side, New York Mets.

Stop being cowards.