New York Mets Dump Buck Showalter As Steve Cohen Embraces Another Reboot

Buck is out in Flushing.

The New York Mets split with manager Buck Showalter on Sunday afternoon. An emotional Showalter, 67, relayed the team’s decision to go in “a new direction” in 2024, ending his tenure after two seasons.

Here’s what the skip said:

“I was honored to get a chance to manage a second New York team and I’m proud of what the Mets did,” Showalter shared.

He added, “I wish things could’ve gone better this season because Mets fans deserve that.”

Buck Showalter announces that he will not be returning next year and has a message for Mets fans:



"I was honored to get a chance to manage a second New York team and I'm proud of what the Mets did… I wish things could've gone better this season because Mets fans deserve that" pic.twitter.com/0cxRnauerZ — SNY (@SNYtv) October 1, 2023

Steve Cohen Embraces Another Reboot Attempt, Sans Buck Showalter

Bucks famously led the Mets to a 101-win season in 2022. Mets fans assumed the organization turned the corner with Showalter at the helm. Unfortunately, they never made that leap.

While Sho deserves some blame, the Mets collapsed under greater, uncontrollable factors such as injuries. Sure, Buck could have tapped into his young corps once the season appeared over, but that was ultimately one of the lesser concerns for the Mets.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 14: Buck Showalter #11 of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout prior to a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on September 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)

Showalter’s veteran pedigree brought stability to the Mets, until it didn’t. This season was a complete sh**-show, as the high-price roster had a complete meltdown by the halfway mark. That led to the decision to shed the salaries of co-aces Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.

A statement from Mets owner Steve Cohen confirmed that Buck will not return next season as the team braces for a hard reboot under the new President of Baseball Operations, David Stearns. The executives will hold a press conference on Monday.

“We are heading in a new direction, with a new president of baseball operations and we let Buck know we’ll be parting ways. We will begin the search for a new manager immediately. Buck is a generational manager, and we value what he has done for our team, including leading us to a 101-win season and postseason berth last year.

“The commitment and heart that Buck brings to the game will be felt by our organization for years to come. We wish Buck all the best in the next chapter of his career.”

The Mets (74-86) take on the Phillies on Sunday to close out the year.

Steve Cohen’s statement on Mets “heading in a new direction” by parting ways with manager Buck Showalter: pic.twitter.com/7XLloOsdom — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) October 1, 2023