New York Knicks Guard Josh Hart Asks Followers If They Know What Breast Milk Taste Like

Ever wondered how breast milk tastes? If so… keep it to yourself.

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart outed himself as a breast milk fantasizer after asking his followers on Twitter Tuesday whether they’ve tried breast milk before.

A bit strange but perhaps Hart was genuinely curious as a new father.

Have yall ever tasted yall significant others breast milk? Asking for a friend — Josh Hart (@joshhart) May 31, 2023

It did, however, creep out longtime hoops teammate Jalen Brunson to the point where he unfollowed Hart on social media and encouraged others to do the same.

Hart doesn’t mind being erratic … this is something else.

Brunson and Hart have been close since their days at Villanova. They re-teamed after Hart joined NY in a trade by the Portland Trail Blazers.

Nice knowing you @joshhart make sure help on the way pic.twitter.com/9ToQSyuhHv — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) May 31, 2023

Known as the class clown on the Knicks, Hart often pushes the envelope when it comes to his antics. He became a father to twins shortly after New York was booted by the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Surely we’re all waiting for him to post the taste test.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the strange post:

Josh Hart when he sees breast milk pic.twitter.com/400R8ZNsZQ — Dialante (@Deetalksalot) May 31, 2023

Josh Hart sneaking in the kitchen and drinking the milk that was pumped for his own child https://t.co/w5xxxLVBbV pic.twitter.com/tX8gZvpneW — ጭኮ lover (@TarikuMs) May 31, 2023

Jalen Brunson requests that we all unfollow Josh Hart after he drank his wife’s breast milk. pic.twitter.com/Ae9JQu0miD — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) May 31, 2023

The Knicks and Josh Hart have agreed on a four-year, 800 gallon of breast milk extension, according to sources https://t.co/MTiI7iEOGe — Jeremy Cohen (@TheCohencidence) May 31, 2023

Josh Hart after he tasted human breast milk pic.twitter.com/FuJlcufAd9 — mr. aidan, first of his game (@kingof__) May 31, 2023

no that’s josh hart fighting his baby for breast milk https://t.co/MNuyYPCLSG — smalls (@StephieSmallls) May 31, 2023