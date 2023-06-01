New York Knicks Guard Josh Hart Asks Followers If They Know What Breast Milk Taste Like

Videos by OutKick
Ever wondered how breast milk tastes? If so… keep it to yourself.
New York Knicks guard Josh Hart outed himself as a breast milk fantasizer after asking his followers on Twitter Tuesday whether they’ve tried breast milk before.
A bit strange but perhaps Hart was genuinely curious as a new father.
It did, however, creep out longtime hoops teammate Jalen Brunson to the point where he unfollowed Hart on social media and encouraged others to do the same.
Hart doesn’t mind being erratic … this is something else.
Brunson and Hart have been close since their days at Villanova. They re-teamed after Hart joined NY in a trade by the Portland Trail Blazers.
Known as the class clown on the Knicks, Hart often pushes the envelope when it comes to his antics. He became a father to twins shortly after New York was booted by the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Surely we’re all waiting for him to post the taste test.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the strange post:
