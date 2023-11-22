New York Just Made It Legal To Quarantine And Isolate Citizens Indefinitely

Videos by OutKick

What has happened to New York?

A New York Appellate Court has just upheld Governor Kathy Hochul and the State’s appeal that the government should have the authority to isolate and / or quarantine anyone for as long as they want.

Regulation 10 NYCRR 2.13 established “isolation and quarantine procedures for people that were suspected of having communicable disease.”

The original regulation wasn’t even made DURING Covid – it was enacted under the state’s emergency authorization powers on February 22, 2022. It has since been renewed in 90-day intervals with the state pushing for permanent adoption. A legal challenge ensued with a New York Supreme Justice upholding the plaintiff’s argument saying that it’s unconstitutional.

At New York Attorney General Letitia James’s behalf, the Appellate Court has now overturned the ruling and it is downright frightening the consequences that this could have on American’s liberty.

READ HOW DANGEROUS THIS IS

The State will now be able to instruct the the Department of Health to “pick and choose which New Yorkers they can lock up or lockdown without any proof they are sick and without any proof that you’ve been exposed to a communicable disease,” according to Attorney Debbie Anne Cox.

It gets worse.

“There is no time limit, so they can lock you up or lock you down for days, weeks… there is no location restrictions. They can put you in any facility they want; they can either lock you down in their house, or they can remove you from their house with the force of police and put you in a facility, detention center that they choose, you would have no say.”

Oh, and if that wasn’t enough…

There’s no procedure in how you actually get out of quarantine once you get there. Which is why the original New York Justice Ploetz ruled that the “involuntary detention is a severe deprivation of individual liberty, far more egregious than other health and safety measures,” and was a violation of constitutional due process. Instead of fighting for the people, Attorney General Letitia James argued that the plaintiff’s lacked standing.

THIS IS A BIG DEAL

If we’ve learned anything throughout the past couple of years, it’s that our elected leaders, government and bureaucratic agencies and more don’t always have our best intentions in their hearts. Never forget what they did to small businesses and how they forced out those that put their lives on the line such as firefighters and first responders who refused, or weren’t medically able to receive the vaccine. President Biden, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Governor Hochul and others threw them under the bus and took their jobs away.

We sure as hell know that Big Pharma and Big Tech don’t have our best interests in their mind – many times caring more about their profits than actual individuals. (The Moderna CEO made $400 million last year)

The Patriot Act began as a noble concept in the wake of September 11th. It has now gone far and beyond its original purpose and has helped turn the country into a surveillance state at times.

Too much power entrusted via Executive fiat is a dangerous precedent, that is why we have Separation of Powers.

PEOPLE ARE LEAVING NEW YORK IN DROVES

The medical profession is at a major PR struggle right now – many people simply do not trust their doctors as much as they used to, or at the very least have very little faith in the World Health Organization or Department of Health. I mean hell, California is bringing back mask mandates in some areas!

This latest New York power grab by Governor Hochul’s administration has only put more of your liberty at risk.

But don’t worry – because if you try to say anything, they might think it’s hate speech, which is why they are openly monitoring New Yorkers social media accounts.

And yet, Governor Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams and other Democratic leaders are ‘shocked!’ that so many New Yorkers – including millionaires and billionaires that help fund the state’s tax revenue – are getting the hell out of New York.

Hopefully New Yorkers smarten up and realize what their leaders are doing to them.