New York Jets Sauce Gardner Deletes Tweet Calling Out Jets Fans

New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardener called out Jets fans for not showing him some more support in this year’s Pro Bowl Games voting.

On Wednesday, the NFL released the latest numbers for Pro Bowl fan voting. Despite Gardner leading all AFC defensive backs with over 68,000 votes, he wondered why he didn’t have more.

After posting the voting tally, Gardner asked Jets fans how they are allowing NFC’s Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen to have over 89,000 votes – more than 20K more than Gardner.

“To all the Jets fans, how are y’all letting this happen lol? I thought New York City was the best city… Dang.”

Gardner’s tweet has since been deleted.

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner deleted a tweet where he questioned fans Pro Bowl voting. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

SAUCE GARDNER WAS SELECTED FOURTH IN APRIL’S DRAFT

Gardner’s tweet appeared to be in jest but still came across passive aggressive enough to have some truth to it. The tone went from sarcastic to a bit awkward.

The fact that the rookie even received that many votes for the pointless Pro Bowl Games that NOBODY cares about is impressive. I’m shocked that so many people even went to NFL.com and voted. The event has become such a joke that the league actually replaced the actual game with a set of weeklong skill competitions including flag football.

The New York Jets drafted cornerback Sauce Gardner with the 4th overall pick. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

New York fans can be especially tough, but we’re also pretty reasonable. Sauce Gardner is a damn good player and he’s only going to continue to shine in the league. Even if his tweet came across as a little bitter, fans appreciate his determination to want to get better.

Gardner has become accustomed to Twitter mishaps. A few weeks ago he “accidentally” liked a tweet showing then Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throwing an interception. Social media obviously began blowing up over it and Gardner apologized saying it was a mistake.

He has since deleted that apology tweet as well.

The first of the Jets’ three first round picks from April, Gardner has a combined 50 tackles and 2 interceptions thus far this season.