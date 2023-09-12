New York Jets Coach Robert Saleh Predictably Says He Has ‘A Lot Of Faith’ In Zach Wilson Following Aaron Rodgers Injury

Videos by OutKick
New York Jets starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury on Monday against the Buffalo Bills. Former starter Zach Wilson entered the game and did not play particularly well. However, the Jets won the game thanks to an outstanding performance from their defense and special teams. But head coach Robert Saleh said the only thing he could say on Tuesday.
“I want to make it very clear, Zach’s our quarterback,” Saleh told reporters. “We’ve got a lot of faith in Zach … We’re rolling with Zach and excited for him.”
There’s nothing else Saleh can say. Even if the Jets wanted to add another quarterback, who are they going to get? Of course, the usual suspects immediately started throwing out Colin Kaepernick’s name, but that’s to be expected. It’s also not going to happen.
Some Jets fans wondered whether Kyler Murray might be available. Given his contract and injury status, that’s highly unlikely.
There are no free agent quarterbacks available that are better than Zach Wilson. Except, maybe that Tom Brady guy…
But that’s a pipe dream, too. And even if the Jets did add someone, Wilson knows the offense and is going to start this Sunday no matter what.
So, as a good head coach, Saleh knows he has to pump up Wilson. But there’s no question he’s nervous. They brought in Rodgers to replace Wilson for a reason. It’s time to put on a brave face, though.
Speaking of Rodgers, Saleh hopes the veteran remains around the team throughout the season.
It’s a tough day for New York Jets fans, no question. However, they beat the three-time defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills and they’re 1-0.
Who knows, maybe Zach Wilson learned from Rodgers this offseason and is going to be a lot better.
Probably not, but crazier things have happened.
