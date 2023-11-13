Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh Praises Zach Wilson, Who’s Apparently ‘Playing Really Well’

Videos by OutKick

Each week, the New York Jets offense does almost nothing on the football field. And, each week, head coach Robert Saleh stands up at the podium and re-affirms Zach Wilson as the team’s starting quarterback.

Realistically, he doesn’t have much choice. The NFL trade deadline passed, which means the only options out there are free agents. There aren’t many great unemployed quarterbacks in November. Otherwise, they’d be employed. Obviously.

Apparently, the Jets passed on Carson Wentz, who signed with the Los Angeles Rams to back up Matthew Stafford.

So, yeah, Zach Wilson it is. With that as the back drop comes an addition to the Robert Saleh “Zach Wilson is our quarterback” press conference. This week, he decided to add that Wilson is “actually playing pretty well.”

Jets’ HC Robert Saleh told reporters today that he’s sticking with Zach Wilson as his starting QB. “He’s actually playing pretty well,” Saleh said. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2023

Robert Saleh believes Zach Wilson is playing well for the New York Jets, even though he isn’t

The Jets haven’t scored an offensive touchdown in their last 11 quarters played. The last touchdown came from Breece Hall — who is “actually playing pretty well” — because he’s very good at football. He’s held back by a starting quarterback that shouldn’t be a starting quarterback.

In the first quarter against the New York Giants — three games ago — Hall took a screen pass 50 yards to the house. That’s the only touchdown for the team in those three games.

In the previous game, a win against the Eagles, Jalen Hurts threw an interception that gave the Jets the ball on Philadelphia’s eight-yard line. The Eagles then let Hall score on the next play to give themselves a chance to still win the game.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh thinks his quarterback Zach Wilson is playing well, despite throwing only one TD pass in the past five games. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

In the game BEFORE that, they beat the Broncos. The score looks like the Jets finally showed some life on offense. They beat the Broncos 31-21. However, that’s misleading, too. New York’s points came via FIVE field goals, one safety, one defensive score and, you guessed it, a 72-yard Breece Hall touchdown.

Five games, three offensive touchdowns. All of them scored by Breece Hall, two of them from 50+ yards and one that the defense purposefully allowed.

But, hey, those three touchdowns equal the three wins the Jets secured in those five games, so who cares?

The point is that we get it: the Jets pretty much have to start Zach Wilson. But, let’s not pretend that he’s “actually playing really well.”

Robert Saleh, I’m looking at you.

And, quite honestly, I’m not sure what you’re looking at. It can’t be Zach Wilson playing football, that’s for sure.