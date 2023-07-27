Videos by OutKick

As the 2023 NFL season slowly creeps into the foreground, HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ is almost here to bridge the gap for football fans and give a small taste of what’s to come. There are few things that get the blood pumping like the Hard Knocks theme song!

One of those few things that out-hype the theme song is the first clip from the show that leaks around this time each year. And sure enough, it dropped Wednesday afternoon.

This year’s show will feature the New York Jets — even though the organization tried its best to avoid that exact situation. It sounds like they won’t be particularly cooperative.

However, that will not keep the cameras from getting the footage it needs.

The Jets are a must-watch team this fall.

Especially with Aaron Rodgers.

It could be the year New York finally turns the corner and competes in the AFC East. It could also be a total disaster.

Either way, HBO will be at the Meadowlands to capture all of the preseason preparation.

If the Jets are to have success in 2023, Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner are going to be crucial. The No. 4 and No. 10 overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft both had strong rookie seasons and will hope to build on that momentum.

Pressure makes diamonds and practice makes perfect. To be the best player at your position come game day, you have to be at your best during every rep at practice.

There is no better way to get better than going against top competition, which is something Gardner and Wilson do every day. The two first-round picks go head-to-head during practice, and the first clip from Hard Knocks gives a peek into that daily battle.

We could get used to watching these two 🍿 #HardKnocks premieres August 8th on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/e0CyYvZhmE — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) July 26, 2023

54 seconds. It’s a 54-second clip. And yet, the hype is VERY real.

Hard Knocks is coming. Football is almost here.

New York will try to snap its 13-year postseason drought in 2023. Is this the year?