New York Jets ‘Hard Knocks’ Trailer Released By HBO, Aaron Rodgers Appears 10 Times In 40 Seconds

Videos by OutKick

This year’s edition of “Hard Knocks” on HBO features the New York Jets. Well, really it features Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

The show is set to premiere on HBO on August 8. One week away from that premiere, HBO released a short trailer of the upcoming season.

For the first three seconds, the HBO logo appears on screen. Over the next 40 seconds, the trailer includes footage from the show. Then, to complete the 50-second trailer, promos and logos fill out the final seven seconds.

During the 40 seconds of actual content, Aaron Rodgers appears 10 times. Yes, I counted. And, I’m going to do the math for you, too. That’s one Aaron Rodgers appearance in the “Hard Knocks” trailer every four seconds.

HBO released the first “Hard Knocks” trailer and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is shown a whopping 10 times. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Not only that, but the still frame of the video on social media also shows Rodgers.

It’s pretty safe to say that this season is going to feature Rodgers quite extensively. That’s not surprising, obviously, but still funny to see in practice.

Now boarding… ✈️#HardKnocks Training Camp with the @nyjets premieres August 8 on Max. pic.twitter.com/08RsQjUkKk — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) August 1, 2023

Aaron Rodgers is the star of the New York Jets “Hard Knocks” season and HBO knows it

It sounds like I’m ripping HBO and “Hard Knocks,” but really I’m not. As a content creator myself, the reality is that Aaron Rodgers is the biggest star on the New York Jets team.

That’s undeniable. Filmmakers wouldn’t be doing their jobs if they didn’t focus attention on their star. Plus, the fact that Rodgers doesn’t want to be on “Hard Knocks” in the first place only makes him a better leading man.

So, yeah, I’m going to watch. Duh. I, like most Americans right now, am starving for football content.

HBO came up with the genius idea to document teams during training camp. Picking the New York Jets this season made almost too much sense.

But it’s another reminder of how much pressure is on Aaron Rogers and the Jets this season.

All eyes are on them, now and throughout the season.

They’re a great story.

But not all great stories have a great ending.