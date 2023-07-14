Aaron Rodgers Is Anything But Thrilled For Jets’ Hard Knocks Appearance

Videos by OutKick

Most of the television viewing public probably likes the sound of the New York Jets being on HBO’s Hard Knocks this season. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers — who will have to spend his upcoming first training camp with the Jets in front of the camera — seems considerably less enthused about the whole idea.

For a dude that seems to like a bit of attention here and there, Rodgers isn’t pumped about cameras honing in on him as he gets acclimated with the Jets offense.

CBS News Bay Area asked Rodgers about the Hard Knocks news while he was playing in a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. They asked for his thoughts on being featured in the latest seasons of the long-running series.

.@AaronRodgers12 was asked by @KPIXtv about the #Jets being chosen for Hard Knocks:



“Look, I understand the appeal with us. There’s a lot of eyes on me, a lot of eyes on our team, a lot of expectations for our squad. They forced it down our throats and we have to deal with it.”… pic.twitter.com/hEhtTUffOg — The Jake Asman Show (@JakeAsmanShow) July 14, 2023

Listen, one of the only things I like about Hard Knocks is the voice of god who narrates,” Rodgers said with a laugh. “Liev (Schreiber) I hope I get to meet him.”

Then with the niceties out of the way, Rodgers gave a take more in line with how he probably really feels about this whole situation.

Rodgers Said Jets Just Need To Deal With Being Handed A Season Of Hard Knocks

Rodgers is without a doubt the season’s biggest attraction. He seems completely aware of this, as well as the expectations facing his entire team.

“Look, I understand the appeal with us,” he said. “Obviously there’s a lot of eyes on me, a lot of eyes on our team, a lot of expectation for our squad.

“They forced it down our throats and we have to deal with it.”

By “they,” he means the NFL. That’s because the Jets were one of the four teams the league could force the Hard Knocks. The other options were the Saints, Bears, and Commanders, which shows you once again why the Jets were selected. Of those four, they offer far and away the best chance of bringing a season.

Still, that was a fairly diplomatic answer from Rodgers. Especially when the reality is likely that the Jets QB would much rather sit in the dark for several days than have HBO cameras following his every move starting later this month

