Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers have become fast friends. The former No. 2 overall draft pick grew up idolizing the four-time NFL MVP and has quickly become a sponge after being replaced as starter of the New York Jets during the offseason.

Rodgers is 15 years older than Wilson, which has led to a brother-like relationship. They have been joking with each other over the last few weeks, but most of the shots have come from the former and have been directed at the latter.

Rodgers got Wilson for his comments about a “living hell” back in June.

He most recently jabbed at his backup on the 24-year-old’s birthday.

Wilson finally got one back on Rodgers ahead of the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. He started for the Jets in the game and went 3-of-5 for 65 yards in some very limited playing time in the first half.

He did so while rocking the shortest sleeves possible.

Head coach Robert Saleh took note of of the outfit choice and asked Rodgers whether he put Wilson up to the sleeves, or lack thereof. That was not the case, but the vet was loving the look.

Wilson made his way over to Saleh and Rodgers and took the opportunity to fire right back. When asked about the sleeve choice, Wilson joked that he could wear it because Rodgers doesn’t have the arms for it.

.@ZachWilson was showing off the arms and Coach Saleh and @AaronRodgers12 were loving it. 😂#HardKnocks with the @nyjets premieres tonight at 10pm ET on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/t0MJ1dsw0h — NFL (@NFL) August 8, 2023

As funny as Wilson’s joke might be, Rodgers went viral earlier in the offseason because of his arms. The 39-year-old is in peak condition ahead of his 19th season in the leauge.

There is only one way to settle this debate and it involves Rodgers going sleeveless like Wilson. Who can pull it off the best? The people desperately need to know.