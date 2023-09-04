Jets DB Thinks Their Defense Could Be ‘Historical’ Like The ’85 Bears, As New York’s Hype Train Continues To Run Rampant

Videos by OutKick

Expectations for the New York Jets are already out-of-control. After adding Aaron Rodgers, most people believe this is a “Super Bowl or bust” squad. A lot of the hype is surrounding the offense. But the team boasts a great defense, as well. So good, in fact, that cornerback DJ Reed invoked the 1985 Chicago Bears as a potential comparison — from the standpoint of historical greatness.

Talk about lofty expectations.

“I think we have the potential to be the best defense in the NFL,” Reed said, according to the New York Post. “Honestly, I think we can be historical, not just the best defense in the league, but I think we can be a historical defense like the ’85-’86 Bears and the [Seahawks’ Legion of Boom] in 2013. I think we can be that dominant if we just put all the things together.”

Of course, the 2023 definition of “historical” defense is going to be quite different than the 1985 version.

That Chicago Bears defense allowed fewer than 200 points over the course of a 16-game season. In today’s NFL, allowing fewer than 300 points is an accomplishment.

New York Jets cornerback DJ Reed thinks his defense could be “historical” like the 1985 Chicago Bears. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Last year’s league leader — the San Francisco 49ers — allowed 277 points. They, along with the Buffalo Bills, were the only two teams to hold opponents under the 300-point threshold. Playing 17 games instead of 16 obviously contributes to the higher totals.

But so, too, do the rules that favor the offenses and, more specifically, passing offense. In 2021, the Bills were the only team in the NFL to hold opponents under 300 points.

That makes Reed’s comments even more interesting. The New York Jets’ biggest threat in the AFC East is the Buffalo Bills. And the Bills have allowed the fewest combined points in the NFL over the past two seasons.

Plus, the Jets play the Bills in Week 1 on Monday Night Football. And Buffalo’s offense, led by quarterback Josh Allen, is quite potent as well. They led the AFC in points scored in 2021 and finished second last season to the Kansas City Chiefs.

If Reed and the Jets want to be a “historical” defense, that starts with stopping the Buffalo Bills.

That’s actually something the Jets did well last year. Buffalo scored 20 points or fewer four times in 2022. Two of them came against the New York Jets.

Either way, this type of talk is fun. Why? Because it doesn’t matter. And we’re going to know pretty soon if it’s right or wrong.

Because football is back, baby.