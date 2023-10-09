Jets TE Gives F-Bomb Laced Speech Before Beating The Broncos

Videos by OutKick

Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah was fired up Sunday ahead of beating the Denver Broncos.

The Jets pulled out a solid 31-21 win over the Broncos and Sean Payton, but it was Uzomah’s pregame actions that seem to have caught the most attention.

Payton took some shots at former Broncos coach and current Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett ahead of the season, and Uzomah made sure to remind everyone of that fact before the game started.

“Their coach made this sh*t personal. Well f*ck him and f*ck them. This ain’t about them. It’s about us getting back on the right track. Let’s win this b*tch for Hackett,” Uzomah told his teammates moments before the game started.

CJ Uzomah pregame 🗣️🔥



“They made it personal, their coach made this sh*t personal. Well f*ck him and f*ck them, this ain’t about them, it’s about us getting back on the right track. Let’s win this b*tch for Hack.” pic.twitter.com/i8d7bMa3u3 — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) October 8, 2023

C.J. Uzomah fires up the Jets ahead of beating the Broncos.

Do we think the Jets had a bad taste in their mouth going into the game or not? It certainly seems like the answer is yes. Nothing like some strong f-bombs to get the blood pumping. That’s what the fans want to see.

For those of you who may have forgotten, Payton tried to claim Hackett’s performance in Denver might have been the worst in league history.

“But everybody’s got a little stink on their hands. It’s not just Russell. It was a [poor] offensive line. It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That’s how bad it was,” the Broncos head coach said over the summer.

Sean Payton and the Broncos lost to the Jets after he trashed Nathaniel Hackett over the summer. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

If you’re going to make a comment like that, you better not end up losing to the guy’s new team, which is exactly what happened.

To make matters worse, the Broncos are awful this season just like last year. Sean Payton, Russell Wilson and the Broncos are 1-4. The team’s sole win came against the awful Chicago Bears. That’s hardly something to brag about, and while the Jets and Hackett aren’t great, they went out and beat the Broncos after some offseason trash talk.

Jets TE C.J. Uzomah gave a fired up speech prior to the Jets beating the Broncos. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Karma comes in all shapes and sizes, and it was delivered piping hot in front of the country following Uzomah’s speech. Don’t write checks with your mouth your body can’t cash.