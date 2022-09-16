Jets Coach Robert Saleh Has Hilarious Way To Describe Myles Garrett’s Insane Physique

The Jets got stomped during the first week of the 2022 NFL season and has an intimidating opponent ahead. New York is traveling to Cleveland to face the Browns and its offensive line could be in trouble.

Without Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown, the big fellas up front are tasked with stopping a defensive front that is led by All-Pro Myles Garrett. Cleveland sacked Baker Mayfield four times during its season-opener and two of them came from the former No. 1 overall pick.

Now the Jets will try and keep him away from Joe Flacco on Sunday.

Garrett, who stands 6-foot-4, 271 pounds, is a monster. He is all muscle and even DeMarcus Ware was insanely impressed by the young edge rusher’s physique during an offseason workout.

It is no secret that Garrett is a beast. It is no secret that he was built in a lab.

New York head coach Robert Saleh is well aware of the challenge that he brings for the weekend. He spoke about Garrett’s build during a press conference on Friday and had the perfect way to describe the freak of nature that he is.

Robert Saleh said that “the good Lord was on his A-game” when he made Myles Garrett.

That about sums it up right there. While God made everybody equal, he made some people more equal than others. Garrett is one of them. The Browns defensive end is an adonis.

Myles Garrett is a freak of nature. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Unfortunately for Flacco, if he doesn’t know already, there is a high probability that he will be extremely familiar with Garrett’s physique on Sunday. The Jets offensive line are going to have their hands full and Flacco will be sacked.

It is inevitable. Garrett is going to get loose and wreak havoc. Perhaps Saleh wishes that the good Lord was on his B or C game when he made the Cleveland defensive star.