Jets Begin Statement Game Against Bills With Embarrassing Slip That Ends In Epic Failure

Sunday’s game against the Bills did not get off on the right foot for the Jets. Literally.

New York began the game with an epic fail.

In front of a sold-out MetLife Stadium, punter and kickoff specialist Braden Mann lined up to boot the ball away to Buffalo. Everything went according to plan at first, but not for long.

It all went very awry in a hurry.

Mann took his approach — right foot, left foot, right foot, left foot, right foot, left foot, right foot… OH NO! As he went to plant and make contact with the ball, his left leg completely slipped out from under him.

Mann went sliding onto the turf, but he did manage to get a piece of the ball. Just not anywhere near enough.

His line-drive kickoff bounced on the field in front of him and went just 20 yards before the unsuspecting Bills player covered it up and went down to secure possession at the 45-yard-line. Yikes.

Man kick off goes 20-yds .. to the BUF 45#Bills 0 #Jets 0 1st pic.twitter.com/PRfon0eYYR — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) November 6, 2022

Scott Hanson, who was watching along on NFL RedZone, had a tremendous reaction. OH MY!

Obviously, the kickoff slip was not ideal. It was not supposed to go the way that it did and it made for an embarrassing moment that Mann will surely laugh about for the rest of his life.

Quick check on the Jets opening kickoff and… this is not what it's supposed to look like folks pic.twitter.com/mdGxNnnjPG — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 6, 2022

Fortunately for Mann, the fantastic field position didn’t matter. The Jets defense had his back and picked the ball off on the proceeding drive.

A botched kickoff like the one on Sunday is not the start that New York was looking for as it tried to make a statement with a big win over the AFC favorites. But in the end, it was no harm and no foul because the Gang Green secondary negated any ill effects from the major fail.