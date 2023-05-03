New York Jets Add Randall Cobb To Continue Remaking Offense In Aaron Rodgers Image

Videos by OutKick

The Aaron Rodgers effect is supposed to make the New York Jets into a championship contender, but first it’s making them into Green Bay Packers look-alikes.

The Jets on Wednesday agreed to a one-year contract with free agent receiver Randall Cobb. And this was predictable if not expected because Cobb and Rodgers are close friends off the field and have a bond on the field.

The contract details are not yet available.

Randall Cobb #18 of the Green Bay Packers scores a touchdown in the third quarter during the NFC Wild Card game against the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Randall Cobb Adds Familiarity

This comes a couple of day after the Jets added former Packers offensive lineman Billy Turner, who played with Rodgers in Green Bay from 2019-21.

It also comes after the Jets added former Packers receiver Allen Lazard in free agency. Lazard spent his first five seasons with the Packers and Rodgers wanted him on his new team.

And this also comes after the Jets hired former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator this year. That move came well before Rodgers joined the Jets. But it happened with one eye toward Rodgers being chased by the Jets.

Hackett was Green Bay’s offensive coordinator from 2019-21, and was at least partially responsible for helping Rodgers win two of his four MVP awards. Those came in 2020 and 2021.

The Denver Broncos Head coach Nathaniel Hackett takes the field on December 25, 2022 in Inglewood, Colorado. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos during a Christmas Day game at SoFi Stadium. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Jets Add Coaches, Players For Rodgers

It should be noted veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, who has played the past five seasons with Rodgers in Green Bay, is a free agent now. The clock is probably ticking on that Jets interest.

The Jets also made a pitch for free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after Rodgers mentioned him as a player he’d like to play with. Beckham ultimately signed with the Ravens instead, but you get the picture.

The Jets want to make Aaron Rodgers comfortable.

Adding Cobb might be the ultimate such move. The 32-year-old slot receiver has caught 625 career passes, with over 500 of those coming off the hand of Rodgers.

Rodgers has often spoken about how he looks for Cobb when he’s in trouble. And Rodgers has said Cobb is always in the right place on the field.

Now he’s in the right place on the New York Packers, er, Jets.

