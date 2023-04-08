New York Jets GM Guarantees Aaron Rodgers Is Coming

Videos by OutKick

The New York Jets are very confident Aaron Rodgers will be the team’s QB this upcoming season.

Rodgers revealed several weeks ago in mid-March that it was his intention and goal to leave the Packers to join the Jets. However, there’s been very little public movement on the issue since his interview with Pat McAfee.

OutKick’s excellent Armando Salguero wrote Friday how the realistic deadline for something to happen is April 28. While it’s not clear if that will occur or not, Jets GM Joe Douglas left little doubt for fans during a Friday night event Rodgers will join the franchise.

“He’s gonna be here,” Douglas responded when asked directly by Boomer Esiason if Rodgers will join the Jets.

Video of Douglas telling fans Aaron Rodgers is coming. https://t.co/KlB8djVE8d pic.twitter.com/pa6t6HCyH4 — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) April 8, 2023

All eyes remain on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.

It’s been known since March 15 that Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay so that he can join Robert Saleh and the Jets.

That was 24 days ago. It feels like a different lifetime given how much drama and attention has surrounded this situation.

All signs point to Rodgers getting moved, but again, there’s been nothing really shared with the public to indicate it will happen imminently.

What do the Packers want to trade Aaron Rodgers? (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

This comment from Joe Douglas is definitely the clearest sign in a long time that Rodgers is going to be traded. The questions now are when and for what kind of compensation.

The Packers want to load up on draft picks, and as Armando reported, the Packers might be pushing for a first and a second in this year’s draft.

If the Jets get through the second round without trading for Rodgers, the situation then pivots to draft picks in 2024. That might not be something Green Bay is interested in. That indicates this will all happen early in the draft or before it even starts.

Jets GM Joe Douglas confident the team will land Aaron Rodgers. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

No matter what, Jets fans now have their clearest indication yet that Aaron Rodgers will be in green and white when week one rolls around. It’s now just a matter of figuring out when and how that happens.