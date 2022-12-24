New York Giants Players Were Inside Mall Of America During Deadly Shooting

Several New York Giants players were inside of Minnesota’s Mall of America when a 19-year-old was shot and killed on Friday.

General manager Joe Schoen and longtime New York Giants radio play-by-play man, Bob Papa, were also in the mall. Following the shooting of the 19-year-old man, the mall was locked down.

New York was staying at hotel in close proximity to the mall, prior to today’s game with the Vikings.

On Friday evening, Giants executive vice president of communication, Pat Hanlon, confirmed that everyone with the organization was safe: “Everyone is back in the hotel and accounted for now,” Hanlon told the Associated Press.

The shooting took place inside of the mall’s Nordstrom location.

Some New York Giants players were present during a Mall of America shooting on Friday night. (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

New York Giants Players Were Safe And Accounted For

Earlier this morning, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Schoen was getting position-by-position updates from team security until it was confirmed all players were OK.

Numerous #Giants players spent roughly an hour last night on lockdown at the Mall of America, where a 19-year-old man was shot dead. A scary situation, as they now try to refocus and face the #Vikings. @nflnetwork @NFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/dJGKZAhrT5 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 24, 2022

The shooting claimed the life of one man and witnesses say there were two gunmen involved. It’s unclear as to what led to the shooting, but an altercation between two groups of people proceeded the shooting.

Mall of America was locked down for roughly one hour after the shooting, which happened just before 8pm local time.

Minnesota plays host to the Giants this afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 pm EST.

