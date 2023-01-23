New York Giants GM Says Daniel Jones Will Be Back At Quarterback As Long As They Can Work Out Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles eliminated NFC East rival New York Giants on Saturday, starting the offseason for the latter. One of the biggest questions for the Giants is the future of quarterback Daniel Jones.

Prior to this season, the team declined the fifth-year option on Jones, making him a free agent after the season. Essentially, the Giants weren’t sure Jones was going to the be the guy. So, they entered the season with no commitment to the fourth-year quarterback beyond this year.

Daniel Jones responded with his best season and helped the Giants reach the playoffs for the first time in his career.

Daniel Jone of the New York Giants passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Divisional Round. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Giants GM Joe Schoen addressed the media today and talked about Jones’ future.

“We’d like Daniel to be here. He said it [Sunday], there is a business side to it. But we feel like Daniel played well this season. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to,” Schoen said.

“We would like to have Daniel Jones back.”

“I really enjoyed my time here, and I want to be here,” Daniel Jones said Sunday, the comment to which Schoen was referring. “I think there’s a business side of it all, and a lot of that I can’t control [but] I have love and respect for this organization and ownership and the guys in this locker room.

“So I’d love to be here. I really enjoyed being here, and we’ll see how it all works out.”

Bringing Daniel Jones back makes sense for Giants

This is not surprising news. Daniel Jones did play very well this season and none of the free agent quarterbacks are particularly exciting. Except, maybe, Tom Brady. But he’s not going to the Giants.

If the Giants still aren’t completely sold on Jones, they could draft a quarterback in the middle rounds and let them develop. But for next season, no quarterback gives them a better chance to win.

Perhaps Lamar Jackson does, but he’s going to require a ridiculous contract that most likely won’t be worth it in the long-run.

The Giants could place the franchise tag on Daniel Jones, locking him done for next season without committing to him beyond next year. That would cost the team around $32 million against the cap.

More than likely, they’ll try to get Jones to sign a reasonable two or three year contract so they can continue to build around him. Jones might decline that and demand a longer deal for more money, but it’s unclear what his market might look like.

If he takes a shorter term deal for a team on the rise with a great head coach, he could earn a huge deal in a few years, assuming the Giants continue to ascend and he plays well. That seems to make the most sense for both sides.

But, we will see. As Schoen and Jones said, the NFL is a business.