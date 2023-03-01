Kenny Golladay Will Be Cut By The Giants After Pulling Off Hall Of Fame Worthy Contract Finesse

Videos by OutKick

The New York Giants are reportedly cutting Kenny Golladay, but he shouldn’t have much to cry about after becoming incredibly rich.

The Giants signed Golladay to a massive four year, $72 million contract after he had some success with the Lions. He was supposed to be the team’s clear WR1, but the experiment was nothing short of a complete and total disaster.

In two seasons with the franchise, he caught a grand total of 43 balls for just one touchdown. Since joining the franchise, he’s made $36 million. That means the Giants paid him more than $837,000 per catch. That has to be an all-time NFL record.

Kenny Golladay should be applauded for this finesse job.

There’s an old saying in life that couldn’t apply better to this situation. Don’t hate the player. Hate the game.

That’s on-point for this situation. The man was handed $36 million by the Giants for a single touchdown and 43 catches over two years. For comparison, Golladay had 70 receptions in 2018 and 65 and 11 touchdowns in 2019.

His play or the team’s plan for him fell off a cliff. I guess it depends on how you look at it. What’s not up for dispute is the fact he got himself a bank vault for doing virtually nothing.

That might upset some people, but it shouldn’t. If the Giants are willing to pay a guy to do nothing, that’s on the franchise, not Golladay. Again, don’t hate the player. Hate the game.

Kenny Golladay is almost certainly never going to come close to sniffing the hall of fame, but he should just for pulling off this finesse job. The Giants paid him the price of a very nice boat for every single ball he hauled in. You simply don’t have a great sense of humor if you don’t find that funny.