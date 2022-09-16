New York City Still Requires Proof of Vaccination for Student-Athletes

New York City continues to lead the charge in the competition for most ridiculous city in the country.

Mayor Eric Adams — fresh off of demanding headshots of job applicants in order to “increase diversity” — is allowing New York City public schools to enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandates on young students who wish to play sports.

This decision continues to endure despite the overwhelming lack of evidence suggesting young children are likely to benefit from vaccination.

But science and evidence clearly do not interest New York City, not when considered against the need to signal their virtue and pledge allegiance to The Almighty Science™.

The website of the city’s Department of Education specifically highlights that “all students participating in the Public Schools Athletic League must submit” proof of vaccination:

What possible justification can there be for this?

The mRNA vaccines are completely ineffective at slowing the spread of COVID or preventing individuals from being infected with the virus.

Whatever benefits exist, they’re entirely personal and connected to reducing the likelihood severe illness. Except the overwhelming majority of young public school athletes in New York City are at vanishingly small risk of severe complications.

Anyone who is at risk has long had the opportunity to get vaccinated, if they so desire.

New York City requiring athletes to be vaccinated is not backed by science.

Requiring every young child to be vaccinated against COVID is completely indefensible and unsupported by science or evidence.

A recent study specifically highlighted the poor risk-benefit balance of booster mandates for college students. That balance is certainly no better for even younger kids.

While side effects are ostensibly rare, they do exist and can be extremely serious. Forcing children to make the decision between getting vaccinated and assuming risk or competing in youth sports is something that should not be tolerated.

How many futures will be altered irrevocably because parents have made an entirely reasonable decision not to vaccinate their kids?

How many children with promising athletic futures will be prevented from competing in their chosen sport and developing their skills because New York is placing politics above science?

No one is holding Adams and the city’s leadership accountable because they’re protected by hiding behind liberal consensus.

Of course, many kids and parents still have no idea that the vaccines do nothing to prevent children in close contact sports from spreading the virus to one another, thanks in large part to media gaslighting.

The media is committed to promoting and advancing the cause of incompetent “experts” like Dr. Fauci and Rochelle Walensky, ignoring the consequences of their activism and the damage they’re causing.

Enforcing this mandate, in September 2022, well after reality has disproven the public health consensus, is both offensive and perfectly New York.

Always fighting with Los Angeles for the title of most ridiculous COVID city.