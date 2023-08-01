New York City Mayor Eric Adams Suddenly Wants A Strong Border After Sanctuary City Claims

Videos by OutKick

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is starting to sound suspiciously like a Republican on the southern border.

Back in 2021, Adams forcefully reaffirmed his intention to continue New York City’s policy to be a “sanctuary city.” Essentially welcoming migrants or illegal immigrants to New York, as other far left Northeastern cities have.

"We should protect our immigrants." Period.



Yes, New York City will remain a sanctuary city under an Adams administration. #EricOnNBC — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) October 20, 2021

My how the turn tables.

Republican governors in the South, who actively deal with the problems an open border creates, have frequently taken Adams up on his offer. Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, has frequently sent buses of migrants to New York, asking Adams to live up to his “We should protect our immigrants” messaging.

And boy he does not like it.

The Adams administration has frequently criticized Abbott and others for the crime of forcing New York to live up to its own stated values.

He’s said New York is full, asked them to go elsewhere, and said the city is at a “tipping point.”

After just over a year of dealing with what southern states have been dealing with for decades, Adams has finally had enough. On Monday, he told the media that he’s basically a Republican now after actually having to live under the consequences of progressive policies.

“Eventually this was going to a neighborhood near you,” Adams said. “We need to control the border, call a state of emergency, and properly fund this national crisis.”

Sanctuary City NYC Mayor Adams: "Eventually this was going to a neighborhood near you. We need to control the border, call a state of emergency, and properly fund this national crisis." pic.twitter.com/PzQYAi8Pep — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 1, 2023

Whoops!

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2023/01/29: Mayor Eric Adams attends House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries 2023 community inauguration at Brooklyn Technical School. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Border Crisis Suddenly Affecting Progressive Cities Too

This entire about face is the predictable, and inevitable, result of Democrats actually being forced to deal with the consequences of their policies.

When the border was an out of sight, out of mind issue for Texas and Arizona to deal with, it was easy to virtue signal about being a “sanctuary” for illegal immigrants and migrants. Now that the consequences of the Biden administration’s open border are front and center, suddenly it’s a crisis that requires a state of emergency.

All too often, the left avoids dealing with the ramifications of their own nonsensical policies. Which is why Abbott’s decision to send migrants to New York was such a stroke of genius.

Forcing Adams and his ideological compatriots to deal with the problem their political party exacerbated was the only way they’d acknowledge that the border crisis is a monumental problem.

Suddenly it’s not so appealing to claim moral superiority when your city is overrun with a problem it can’t handle, is it?

Now that one prominent Democrat has been forced to admit his own policies failed, maybe there’s hope for more to finally accept reality. Don’t hold your breath though.