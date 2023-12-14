New Video of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Outburst Makes Bucks Star Look Maniacal

Videos by OutKick

We get it, Giannis. You scored 64 points … did you have to run after the game ball and act a fool in the process? Giannis Antetokounmpo’s stellar performance in a matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers Wednesday night ended on a sour note. Once regulation ended, one Pacers assistant ran off with the game ball, prompting The Greek Freak to go berserk and charge at the man to retrieve the ball as a souvenir.

Footage of Giannis going full-Lawrence Taylor and ramming through people (even being held back by Bucks personnel) made the Bucks star look petulant.

But a new angle of the scene makes Giannis Anteotokounmpo look worse.

A fan at Fiserv Forum posted his video of Giannis running to the players’ tunnel and after the Pacers assistant with the game ball.

Antetokounmpo was a man on a mission. And as the face of his franchise and league, it was a terrible look.

Antetokounmpo chased the Pacers team up to their lock room. In separate footage from the scene, Pacers players are heard muttering over keeping the ball away from Antetokounmpo. Indy baited the Bucks star, and Giannis snapped.

Is the Milwaukee Buck a Maniac? Or Product of the NBA?

The Pacers claimed that they secured the game ball for rookie Oscar Tshiebwe, a Congolese player who scored his first point on Wednesday (excluding the in-season tournament).

Tshiebwe scored one point on a made free-throw attempt. The Pacers felt giving the game ball to Tshiebwe made more sense than letting Giannis keep the ball, even if they weren’t entirely candid about their motivations.

Milwaukee and Indiana played a heated contest so their antics after the game weren’t all too surprising. Understanding Giannis wanted to commemorate the day by keeping the ball, Indiana pounced on the ball but ultimately gave it to Antetokounmpo.

Early reports Thursday stated that Antetokounmpo actually cried for an hour until he received the ball. Even then, Antetokounmpo admitted that the ball felt “different” than the game ball.

Giannis’ 64 points became both a career and franchise-high total. He added 14 rebounds to bury the Pacers, 140-126.

Antetokounmpo is regarded as the future face of the NBA; at least until Victor Wembanyama appeared.

The two-time NBA MVP and one-time champ is frequently seen as a humble and driven ball player, which is all true. But the Wednesday night volatility showed a different side of The Greek Freak.