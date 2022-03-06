New Team Reportedly Has Strong Interest To Land Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Videos by OutKick

No matter where he is headed next season, Aaron Rodgers will stun plenty of fan bases around the NFL the moment he announces his move.

Escalating the thrill of the Rodgers saga are the teams interested in acquiring the four-time MVP, with more names introduced this week.

As relayed by Yahoo Sports, the Pittsburgh Steelers currently have an offer on the table to land Rodgers in a trade with Green Bay.

OutKick founder Clay Travis posted on his Twitter early Sunday that Rodgers is also being eyed by the Denver Broncos (a motif throughout the Rodgers trade rumors) and the Tennessee Titans.

Clay noted that the Steelers were among the final options on the Packers’ trade radar.

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly down to three teams if he leaves the Packers: the Broncos, Steelers and the Titans. https://t.co/9SeyMVx8uy — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 6, 2022

Rodgers’ relevance to the Pittsburgh fan base mostly stems from the Packers’ 2012 Super Bowl win over the Steelers at Super Bowl 45.

The Steelers were then led by Ben Roethlisberger, who retired after the 2021 season, leaving Pittsburgh with a major gap to fill after 18 years.

With speculation that the ultimate bidder may end up offering multiple first-round picks for Rodgers, the Steelers’ interest in the 38-year-old QB may come back to bite them after a season or two.

Pittsburgh has been reportedly interested in landing Liberty’s Malik Willis out of the 2022 NFL Draft class, but with Rodgers on the Steelers sideline, there is no denying that Mike Tomlin’s team would be an immediate favorite to win the Super Bowl next year.

One commonality among the strongest rumored names expected to trade with Green Bay is the prioritization of AFC teams.

As reported by OutKick’s Meg Turner, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is avoiding trade deals from within the NFC.

The Packers were the top seed in the NFC last season, going 13-4.

Pittsburgh stayed above water in a stacked AFC North division with a 9-7-1 record.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela