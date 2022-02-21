New Orleans Mayor Seen Partying Maskless After Reinforcing Mask Mandate

Videos by OutKick

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell doesn’t want her constituents enjoying a night out on the town without COVID-19 restrictions.

She confirmed as much when she reinstated the city’s mask mandate for all indoor public settings just weeks ago. Cantrell, however, has no problem contravening her own rules.

Cantrell was seen maskless in hundreds of videos at the Mayor’s Mardi Gras Ball at Gallier Hall Friday night. The videos revealed Cantrell singing karaoke maskless alongside two other women, who were also not wearing masks, per Fox News.

Jan 11, 2022: City of New Orleans Announces Reinstatement of Indoor Mask Mandate



Mayor's Ball 2022: https://t.co/YA5owyP7yn pic.twitter.com/ZOA6AGCH1S — Sam (@SamSullivan) February 21, 2022

After Fox News inquired about the event, the videos were abruptly deleted. In a statement obtained by Fox News, Cantrell spokesman Beau Tidwell admitted the guidelines weren’t followed exactly as laid out during the event.

“The mask guidelines and the vaccination requirement will remain in effect thru Mardi Gras,” Tidwell said. “That has not changed and it will not change. Under the current guidelines, masks may be removed indoors while eating and drinking. While we did not see perfect adoption of the guidelines in every instance over the weekend, we were encouraged overall by the level of masking and vigilance we saw on the parade route and at ball events.”

Under Cantrell’s current vaccine and mask mandate, people ages five and older are required to show proof of vaccination to enter most businesses.

The mandate has been questioned by over 100 plaintiffs who have sued Cantrell, the New Orleans Health Department, and the agency’s leader Dr. Jennifer Avegno.

The mandate is expected to carry on through Mardi Gras Day on Tuesday, March 1.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.