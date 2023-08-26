New Mexico State Didn’t Care About The 101 Degree Heat, Aggies Were Dripping In Swag, And Sweat Before Season Opener

Videos by OutKick

Sure it might be 101 degrees in Las Cruces, New Mexico today, but that didn’t stop New Mexico State from arriving in style.

The Aggies are playing their season opener tonight against UMass at home tonight, hoping to start 2023 off on a right note. While the team is playing in excruciating heat tonight, that didn’t stop them from breaking out the swag for their pregame walk to the stadium.

Led by head coach Jerry Kill, who sported the outfit during bowl season, the Aggies wore black and white serapes, showing off the traditional look. Not only did the whole team participate, the outfit was dripping with spice, along with sweat.

New Mexico State players and coaches all wore a serape during the pregame stadium walk. Courtesy of New Mexico State

In regards to wearing the outfit, Jerry Kill previously explained after winning the Quicklane bowl last season that the serape represents the state and the culture of the locals.

“That was given to me after the New Mexico win as a gift. And I think everybody thought, ‘Ok, coach is getting a gift’. That’s the pride our state. And I said ‘Hey, I’m in Detroit and I’m going to show them what our culture is all about. And that represents our culture and represents our people, so I proudly wear that.”

I have no idea if this will spark them to win the season opener, but this was an awesome way to start the season for New Mexico State, honoring the State Of New Mexico and its residents.