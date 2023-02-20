New Mexico State Football Coach Gets Massive (Fake?) Tattoo To Celebrate Minor Bowl Win

Videos by OutKick

Jerry Kill is apparently very happy about winning the Quick Lane Bowl.

The Aggies had a surprisingly solid 7-6 season in Kill’s first year with the program, and it ended with a 24-19 win over Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl.

The team tweeted a photo Sunday afternoon of Kill getting a massive bicep tattoo to celebrate the win. Yes, Jerry Kill apparently got inked up because the team *checks notes* beat Bowling Green in a bowl game most people have never heard of.

.@coachkill_fb is a man of his word! Thanks to a @quicklanebowl win, our head ball coach is getting his first tattoo today!🤠#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/vNu3DQJK27 — New Mexico State Football (@NMStateFootball) February 19, 2023

Is Jerry Kill’s tattoo real?

My first thought when I saw this was whether or not this was a gigantic prank. There’s no way a coach would get a permanent tattoo for winning the Quick Lane Bowl, right?

That’s just too insane. Well, then I kept searching around, and as far as I can tell, it’s very real.

If it is fake, which we still shouldn’t completely rule out, it’s the most accurate fake tattoo we’ve ever seen.

The team even tweeted a video of the tattoo artist dialing in the ink on Kill’s arm. It’s truly incredible.

Hey Aggie Nation, got some dates for you to 𝙄𝙉𝙆 into your calendars!



🗓️ March 21st ➡️ First day of spring practice

🗓️ April 20th ➡️ Spring Game#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/VQhgZNmdaa — New Mexico State Football (@NMStateFootball) February 19, 2023

Now, if this is real, it’s one of the grittiest football guy moves we’ve seen in a very long time. The man went 7-6, punched a ticket to the Quick Lane Bowl, beat Bowling Green and felt that was so important it had to be memorialized for life on his arm.

We all understand how insane this is, right? How low are expectations in Las Cruces that this was deemed necessary?

Nick Saban would start firing people if Alabama ever went 7-6 and ended up in the Quick Lane Bowl. Jerry Kill responds by getting a massive tattoo. Different strokes for different folks.

Jerry Kill gets massive tattoo to celebrate winning the Quick Lane Bowl. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

I hope it is a real tattoo, which does appear to be the case, just because it’s such a wild move. Kill better hope he doesn’t get fired from NMSU. That would be very awkward.