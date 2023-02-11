New Mexico State Shuts Down Men’s Basketball Program Indefinitely Over Allegations Unrelated To Fatal Shooting

Videos by OutKick

A tumultuous season for New Mexico State men’s basketball came to a grinding halt on Friday. The program has suspended all operations “until further notice.”

NMSU’s decision to shut down the program indefinitely is unrelated to the ongoing investigation into a fatal shooting that involved basketball player Mike Peake and three University of New Mexico students. The tragic homicide took place in November.

Some of Peake’s teammates helped to remove the gun used in the shooting from campus.

However, the university made it very clear that the two incidents do not correlate to one another.

NMSU personnel were recently informed of new allegations, separate from the events that took place in Albuquerque late last year, involving potential violations of university policy. While those allegations are being investigated, the men’s basketball coaching staff has been placed on paid administrative leave. The game scheduled for February 11 against California Baptist will not be played. — New Mexico State University in a statement

It is unclear as of this writing if the allegations or the investigation are criminal in nature. No further insight into the allegations was provided.

New Mexico State will conduct an investigation.

The university also said that the board of regents are in support of the program’s suspension.

The New Mexico State University Board of Regents were informed this evening of the suspension of operations for the men’s basketball program. The board supports the action taken by the university leaders and is confident a full and thorough investigation will be conducted. — New Mexico State University in a statement

No basketball players or members of the New Mexico State administration were suspended prior to Friday’s announcement. The players were all set to play in Saturday’s game against Cal Baptist, which will no longer occur.

Head coach Greg Heiar, who is among those placed on paid administrative leave, is in his first season coaching the 9-15 Aggies. It has been a chaotic start to his tenure, to say the least.