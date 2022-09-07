New Lakers Guard Pat Beverley Shamelessly Calls Out LeBron, AD For Missing Playoffs

Sheesh, Pat Bev.

New Lakers guard Patrick Beverley didn’t bat an eye when he shamelessly called out his new team for plunging in 2021 and missing the playoffs despite high expectations.

In an interview with Spectrum Sportsnet, Beverley was asked about playing with NBA All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis now that he’s part of the LakeShow — following a trade between the Lakers and Utah Jazz in August. Beverley landed with Utah in the offseason, via a Minnesota trade, and was quickly sent off to LA.

The former Timberwolves guard ‘cleverley’ flipped the interviewer’s statement by pointing out one humbling detail about LBJ and AD.

“They’re gonna be playing with me. I made the playoffs last year, they didn’t,” Beverley responded in the interview with ice-cold delivery.

Whether or not LBJ and Anthony Davis will get their feelings hurt by Pat Bev’s honesty, the newly acquired vet did provide a reality check long overdue in LA.

Not only did LeBron James’ Lakers team miss the playoffs last season — in a fairly easy Western conference, too — the team struggled to showcase any potential of climbing out of the bottom-tier of NBA teams.

Hanging in the West’s top 10 for the majority of the season, LA missed out on the play-in tournament and fired head coach Frank Vogel after season’s end.

Injuries to AD and LeBron hindered their potential, but the lack of complete chemistry and awkward roster fits — such as Russell Westbrook and Talen Horton-Tucker (traded to Utah) — made 2021’s problems appear more long-term.

From losing ‘easy’ contests against lowly 2021 teams such as the Houston Rockets or Detroit Pistons, LA stumbled to an 11th-place seeding in the West and 33-49 regular-season record with one of the NBA’s priciest rosters.

Beverley’s Timberwolves, on the other hand, finished seventh in the West last season and climbed to the Western Conference First Round, where they lost 2-4 to the trending Memphis Grizzlies.

LAKERS MAKE QUESTIONABLE TRADE FOR JAZZ GUARD PATRICK BEVERLEY

Rookie Lakers head coach Darvin Ham expects to see a big boost in the Lakers’ backcourt by adding the versatile Beverley, who’s apt as a three-and-D guard.

The trade for Beverley didn’t make the most sense at the jump but noticing the veteran’s swagger since he’s touched down in El Segundo, you can see why this team needed a guy like PB.

FIRST DAY ALREADY SNAPPING AT PEOPLE LMFAOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/8VnxhBXPEQ — 𝙎𝙝𝙪𝙗𝙝 ⁶𓅓 (@OVOLakeShow) September 6, 2022

Russell Westbrook didn’t just watch Patrick Beverley’s press conference from the side. He made sure Pat Bev looked good, tossing him a towel to wipe his sweat from working out.



Pat Bev: “First dime of the year.”



Russ laughed. The Lakers point guards on the same page so far. pic.twitter.com/ruQHJlaFkU — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) September 6, 2022

Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela