A group of New Jersey high school football officials should probably be investigated for their first down spot on Thursday night. Though there is an argument to be made in their defense, it was rather egregious.

Late in the fourth quarter of a playoff game between the Vineland Fighting Clan and the Eastern Vikings, the bizarre scene unfolded. Announcers on the call were left in disbelief.

Eastern trailed Vineland 14-13 and had the ball at the opposing 20-yard-line on 4th-and-7. The Vikings looked to pass and the quarterback connected with an open receiver near the sideline.

As the pass-catcher tried to extend the possession, the Clan defensive back ran across the field and laid a big hit that looked well short of the first-down marker. A stop would have resulted in a turnover on downs.

After spotting the ball at the 12-yard-line, the officiating crew brought out the chains. It is rather comical that, in the year 2022, we still use completely subjective measurements determined by big orange sticks, but the much logical, technological alternative is a lot less funny so whatever. I digress.

Once the chains were stretched all of the way out, it was very clear that the ball was short. Eastern did not reach the yard to gain. There was no debate.

“Stretch that baby. There we go, give it a good pull. And Vineland’s defense… oh no,” one announcer said.

Instead of signaling that it was Vineland ball, which it should have been, the head referee walked over and changed the outcome of the play entirely. He picked up the ball, inched it forward past the marker, and gave Eastern the first down.

“What?” said the other announcer. “That was a little suspect there.”

“It looked like it was a half-a-yard short,” the first announcer replied.

“It was, and it looked like our official pushed the ball a little bit forward and signaled it a first down,” his partner answered.

From the Vineland – Eastern game last night, watch the ref when they bring out the chains to measure omg



(h/t @KMinnickSports) pic.twitter.com/cDle8KkMcf — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) October 28, 2022

Ultimately, though the call was questionable and went in the Vikings’ favor, the Fighting Clan hung on to win. As Rasheed Wallace would say, “ball don’t lie!”

Offering a potential explanation:

The optics are undeniably terrible and the whole thing started with a bad spot. With that being said, to give the officiating crew some benefit of the doubt, it was not a deliberate decision to help Eastern win. Probably.

Here's what people are missing. Look where the first down marker is at the start of the play. The 13.



Look where it is when they measure. The 12. It's a full yard off. I think the ref was trying to correct the marker discrepancy in real-time. https://t.co/kTWovWw7RK pic.twitter.com/sOVw5tKp3X — Dan Zaksheske (@OutkickDanZ) October 29, 2022

In turn, the official may have spotted the ball for a first down prior to the chain stretch. He may have, in his head, already awarded the first down and self-corrected in real-time.

Either way, it was a terrible look. Fortunately, it didn’t change the outcome of the game.