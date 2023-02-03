New Idaho Murder Details Conflict With Police Statements, Again

Videos by OutKick

The Idaho police have said the four Idaho murder victims were in bed at the time of their November slayings. The coroner also says the victims suffered stab, but not slash wounds.

However, a new report from Ashleigh Banfield of NewsNation conflicts with said details.

Banfield, a longtime reporter of the crime genre, spoke to sources with knowledge of the investigation. The sources say the assailant first appeared on the top floor where he killed Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.

Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were killed on the second floor afterward. But on the second floor, Chapin met the attacker in the doorway of Kernodle’s room, where he suffered a slash to the neck — conflicting with the coroner’s statement.

Moreover, sources add Kernodle was able to fight back most extensively, grabbing the knife from suspect Bryan Kohberger. She was not in bed either.

Banfield adds Kernodle suffered deep cuts to her fingers as a result.

Sources with knowledge of the investigation into the Idaho quadruple murders revealed new details exclusively to NewsNation's @TVAshleigh, including what sort of wounds were sustained by the victims.#Banfield pic.twitter.com/KOSl4h0Q3v — NewsNation (@NewsNation) February 3, 2023

Banfield’s telling of the event does make more sense. It has remained questionable how two roommates could sleep through two stabbings below them, not awake until they were stabbed too.

Likewise, the police had said the two surviving roommates on the bottom of three floors slept through all four murders. But that was not the case.

In January, a judge unsealed the probable cause filing to reveal otherwise. The filing details that one of the surviving housemates awoke at 4 a.m, opened the door and saw a masked man dressed in black inside the home.

The roommate, who we now know to be Dylan Mortensen, was not asleep. Rather, she came face-to-face with the killer. Her description of the man helped lead to the eventual arrest of Kohberger.

For whatever reason, the official details of the massacre have been inaccurate at times, by design or otherwise.