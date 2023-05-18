New Hampshire Democrat Says Children Struggled To Learn During COVID Lockdowns Because Parents Were Bad Teachers

Videos by OutKick

Absolutely no one denies that children suffered due to remote learning during government imposed COVID shutdowns.



Children were forced to stay home as schools closed and stayed closed. As a result, learning losses have been immense and tremendously damaging, leading to significant future economic ramifications.



READ: SCHOOL CLOSURES RESULTED IN HALF OF AMERICA’S STUDENTS FALLING BEHIND AN ENTIRE YEAR

Many parents have rightly been concerned about the impact to their children’s lives, futures and mental health. But one Democrat in New Hampshire has a message for those parents: it’s all your fault, so shut up.

Unbelievably, that’s essentially what Representative Tommy Hoyt told a concerned parent in a recent email.



A constituent emailed Hoyt asking him to vote yes on a bill, and he went absolutely ballistic in response.

“Do you know why children’s results tanked during COVID? Their parents were incompetent teachers. Do your children a favor, let the teachers teach, and shut up. You’re clearly no professional,” Hoyt wrote.

New Hampshire Representative Tommy Hoyt (D) sent this email to a parent last night:



"Do you know why children's results tanked during covid? Their parents were incompetent teachers. Do your children a favor, let the teachers teach, and shut up. You're clearly no professional." pic.twitter.com/VV072NRHXT — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 18, 2023

Well then!

Unsurprisingly, turns out Hoyt was endorsed by his local NEA teachers union.

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 11: Rebecca S. Pringle and Randi Weingarten speak during March for Our Lives 2022 on June 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. Becky Pringle is the current president of the National Education Association and a lifelong educator.

(Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for March For Our Lives)

Democrats Downplay Damage Done Yo Children

This email is offensive, inappropriate and completely inaccurate.

The reason children suffered learning losses during the pandemic is because schools stayed closed far longer than they should have. In large part because Democrats are politically aligned with teachers unions, who forcefully demanded they close.

Governors and local politicians immediately acquiesced to their demands out of fear and cowardice.



Criticizing parents is absurd, considering teachers were ostensibly supposedly still teaching children during remote learning periods.

Not to mention that parents have other jobs, requiring their attention during the school day.

Of course parents aren’t full time teachers. But they had to become full time in large part because the “professionals” refused to do their jobs.

The deflection Hoyt makes is absurd and nonsensical. Beyond telling a concerned parent to “shut up” for asking nothing more than a vote on a bill.

Unfortunately, it’s abundantly clear that children are nothing more than pawns in an ideological game for many politicians. And learning losses and COVID lockdowns are sore spots for Democrats because they got these incredibly important questions wrong.

Now instead of engaging with criticism and feedback to improve, they’re lashing out.

Maybe their focus should instead be on improving education for children, instead of trying to raise them with indoctrination into radical gender theory and progressive politics. Do their actual work, and leave the raising to the parents.

After all, parents are the professionals.