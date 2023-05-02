Videos by OutKick

The Jets needed to boost its offensive line during the NFL Draft, but Bill Belichick may have had other plans. It is the general consensus that he traded New England’s first-round pick just to piss off New York.

Here’s how it all went down:

As part of the Aaron Rodgers deal, the Packers and Jets swapped first round picks. The former was supposed to pick at the No. 15 position but moved up to the latter’s original spot at No. 15.

Considering that Rodgers needs time in the pocket to do what he does, there was a general consensus that New York intended to select an offensive tackle that can protect its new quarterback’s blindside. The draft class was deep at that position, but the top two guys were off of the board by pick No. 11.

That left Georgia’s Broderick Jones as the best available tackle, who the Jets had circled for their selection four picks later. However, the Patriots were set to pick at No. 14 — one spot ahead of their AFC East rivals — and traded the pick to the Steelers, who drafted Jones.

New York went with Iowa State linebacker Will McDonald IV at No. 15.

It cost Pittsburgh very little to move up, just a fourth-round pick. No big deal.

Why was it so cheap to slide ahead three spots? New England may have lowered the price intentionally because he knew that the Steelers were going to draft the guy that the Jets wanted one pick later.

NFL executives believe that Bill Belichick was behind it all.

One general manager told Jason La Canfora that Pittsburgh got a good deal in the trade, on purpose.

They should have had to give up a [third-round pick] and not a four to move up there. Belichick did it just to f—k the Jets. He sold low because he knew the Steelers were going to take the kid the Jets wanted to take. — Anonymous NFL general manager, via The Washington Post

Another personnel executive agreed with the idea that Belichick traded the pick on purpose.

Bill will try to screw them over any chance he gets. He knew exactly what he was doing. — Anonymous NFL personnel executive, via The Washington Post

The Jets ended up taking McDonald, which might have been a result of the trade catching them completely off guard. General consensus around the NFL is that they were full prepared to take Jones and were totally blindsided by Pittsburgh’s move.

New York ended up taking offensive lineman with its next two picks, which about sums it up!