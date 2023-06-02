New CDC Director Wore Fauci Mask, Promoted Masking Kids

Videos by OutKick

Rochelle Walensky’s replacement as head of the CDC has been announced, and unsurprisingly, she’s just as disappointing.

Mandy Cohen was announced as the Biden administration’s pick to head up the nation’s leading public health agency.

And in a stunning turn of events, Cohen has repeatedly expressed anti-science views on masking in line with the CDC.

Despite years of evidence proving that masks are completely ineffective at preventing transmission of respiratory viruses, she has a long history of promoting them during the pandemic.

At one point, she posed for a photo wearing a mask with a photo of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s face on it.

Ladies and Gentlemen, I present to you the next Director of the CDC. pic.twitter.com/8oAolIWkIU — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) June 1, 2023

The same Fauci who repeatedly lied to the American people and misrepresented the evidence on masks.

READ: FAUCI FINALLY ADMITS MASK MANDATES DON’T WORK, SAYS ’10 PERCENT’ EFFECTIVE IN NEW YORK TIMES PIECE

That was embarrassing enough, but of course, it gets worse.

She also advocated, in summer 2021, that “all children and staff” in K-8 schools should be forced to “wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.”

For high school, she decided that discrimination was the best policy, as fully vaccinated students and staff should be allowed to go maskless.

Schools with students in K-8th grade should require all children and staff to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Schools with students in 9th-12th grades should ensure that anyone who isn’t fully vaccinated, including students, wear a mask indoors. — Mandy Cohen (@DrMandyCohen) July 26, 2021

Both of those positions were completely unsupported by scientific evidence.

There is no data to justify masking children, and by summer 2021 it was abundantly clear that the vaccines did not prevent transmission or infection.

Seems like a perfect continuation of the terrible leadership at the CDC!

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 11: Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on January 11, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The committee will hear testimony about the federal response to COVID-19 and new, emerging variants. (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)

CDC Leadership A Continuous Embarrassment

Rochelle Walensky was widely regarded as a disaster during her time at the CDC.

She claimed, inaccurately, that vaccinated people did not get sick or carry the virus. She advocated for schools to continue masking children, unnecessarily.

Her cozy relationship with Randi Weingarten and teacher’s unions ensured that millions of children were kept out of schools.

Walensky refused to admit that CDC guidance was flawed, and recently told congress that kids should remain masked permanently.

The CDC is supposed to maintain a high level of public trust; an essential part of public health.

But with each successive move, the agency has gone further away from evidence-based thinking.

A Fauci mask, discriminatory privileges and masking toddlers shows that once again, the CDC is heading in the wrong direction.