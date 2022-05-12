New Calvin Klein Ad Claims Men Can Get Preggers Too

The marketing team at Calvin Klein believes that men can get pregnant, so it must be true.

On Mother’s Day, the famed underwear brand released a brand-new new campaign centered on motherhood. The creative highlighted a ‘pregnant’ trans man posing with her partner, a trans female.

“Today, in support of women and mothers all over the world, we’re spotlighting the realities of new families,” read the photo’s caption, posted on Sunday as millions of women celebrated Mother’s Day.

And the keyword from that caption … new.

Meaning that old norm of being born to a biological mother and father is no longer in, according to the campaign.

The subject sporting the baby belly is Robert Bete, a female-to-male trans person.

Bete gave her side of the story with becoming the focus of Calvin Klein’s campaign.

“We can reproduce biologically or from the heart..our role in the world is to love and be loved,” Bete said.

Social media was quick to point out that Klein’s posturing new poster was catering to a rare few, meaning it was probably made for brownie points with the woke mob.

Unfortunately for CK, that’s not how the mob operates.

The brand released their own statement prohibiting hateful comments directed at the ad.

“We embrace this platform as an inclusive and respectful environment for individualism and self-expression. At Calvin Klein, we tolerate everything except intolerance— any intolerant commentary will be removed, and any accounts issuing hateful statements may be blocked.”