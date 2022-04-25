New Bears Receiver Byron Pringle Arrested For Several Things, But Mostly Donuts

Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle has some explaining to do, and it involves donuts. Just not the good kind.

According to TMZ Sports, Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida for doing donuts in his car, with his child in the vehicle. And on a suspended driver’s license, no less.

In the event all that weren’t enough, police officers alleged that Pringle was not cooperative, and even became ” “verbally confrontational.”

Per the incident report obtained by TMZ, Pringle “was pulled over by Florida Highway Patrol in his Orange 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat around 6 PM in Pasco County, FL after an FHP officer says he witnessed the car burning rubber, doing donuts on a public road.”

For what it’s worth (and it’s worth plenty), a Hellcat costs about $65,000 … at least. It also has a top speed of around 200 mph.

Pringle, 28, was arrested for reckless driving and driving on a suspended license. He was taken into custody and booked into the county jail. The Hellcat went to jail, too, as it was towed to a local yard, per TMZ.

Pringle spent the first three years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs after going undrafted out of Kansas State. He was a member of the Chiefs team that won the Super Bowl in 2019, compiling 67 receptions for 898 yards and seven touchdowns for his career.

He signed a four-year deal worth a reported $6 million with the Bears in March.