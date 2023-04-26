Never mind What Reddit Says, Will Levis Is Not Going No. 1 Overall In The NFL Draft

Videos by OutKick

KANSAS CITY — He didn’t come straight out and say it, which has the potential to make the rounds with NFL teams still gauging Will Levis and his personality. The quarterback did not specifically say an anonymous Reddit post that made things crazy earlier this week is bunk.

“Yeah, I mean, I can say something right now to get the people going a little bit, but I think I’m going to refrain from that,” Levis said Wednesday. ” But, I mean, everyone knows everything you read on Reddit is true. So take it for what you will. But, I mean, it’s just funny.”

Later on in a more serious moment Levis added, “All I can say is don’t believe everything you read on the internet.”

COLUMBIA, MO – NOVEMBER 05: Will Levis #7 of the Kentucky Wildcats signals to teammates prior to the snap against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Will Levis Plays Word Game

What people read on Reddit earlier this week was that Levis told his family he was going No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers in Thursday night’s NFL draft.

The post was anonymous. But it led to Levis going from a 40-1 longshot to be picked No. 1 to a 4-1 bet. Stunning.

Levis obviously knows whether he, in fact, said anything or not to his family. But on Wednesday he chose to treat the topic on the margins.

“Vegas has to make money somehow,” Levis said. ” They’re going to stir up whatever they want to, but I don’t pay attention to it. It’s just funny how people could be winning or losing money based on what happens.”

Yes, hilarious. But not the point.

Let’s be clear: Will Levis is not going No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers unless the entire Carolina organization is on hallucinogens and now believes Levis is better than Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud.

Reggie Bush and Joel Klatt of Fox Sports speak during the Fox segment of the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 7, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Joel Klatt: Levis Not Young Or Stroud

Sane people recognize this will not happen.

“Not to disparage Will, I just don’t get it,” NFL Network draft analyst Joel Klatt said Wednesday. ” He’s not close to the top two quarterbacks in my estimation. Very talented. Great kid. Unbelievable family. You’d love him as a teammate. Terrific leader. Good, hard worker. Great arm. He’s athletic.

“But when you actually watch the way he played and what he did on the field versus the top 2, Stroud and Young, it’s not that close. So I think that’s hot air. If someone selects him in the first two picks, I think it would be a mistake.”

Levis obviously is not going to say he’s not going No. 1. He wants to. Your 48-year-old overweight neighbor wants to. So nothing wrong with that.

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) in a game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Kentucky Wildcats on November 12, 2022, at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Levis An 8 Out Of 10?

“Your name goes down in history,” Levis said. ” Everyone remembers the No. 1 pick. Every year everyone remembers who that dude was and how that career panned out. It’s not going affect how I approach anything going forward. I think it’s cool to go down in history and that everyone will remember that.”

Instead Levis believes he’s close to being a really good quarterback and will be great with just a touch more seasoning.

“I’d say an 8,” Levis said of how he grades himself on a scale to 10, “because I’m definitely ready but I haven’t reached my full potential yet.”

Levis threw 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. He’s thrown 23 interceptions the past two seasons.

He’s not an 8. And he’s not going to be the No. 1 overall pick, regardless of what is on Reddit.

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero