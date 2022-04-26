Nets Reportedly Keeping Steve Nash As Coach, Following Postseason Disaster

The Brooklyn Nets’ first-round series loss on Monday was entirely off the mark from early-season predictions for this team.

Nets coach Steve Nash has drawn his share of criticism for a 44-38 regular-season run, as well as becoming the first team to drop in Round 1 of the 2021-22 NBA Playoffs.

Despite the disappointing year, Nash’s job is reportedly not in jeopardy.

As reported by OutKick / HoopsWire’s Sam Amico, the Nets don’t intend on parting ways with Nash this offseason, even after their series loss to the Boston Celtics in a 4-0 sweep.

Steve Nash not expected to be fall guy for Nets’ disappointing season. https://t.co/wv7IYpwkJA — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) April 25, 2022

Amico noted that the coach’s sub-par season might be overlooked due to the roster sit-outs and changes that impaired chemistry heading into the postseason.

Among those impediments was Kyrie Irving’s ban over his vaccination status and the trade with Philadelphia to ship guard James Harden and acquire Ben Simmons. The latter missed the entirety of the remaining year in Brooklyn. All-Star forward Kevin Durant also missed time due to an injury late in the season.

Ultimately, the tallied absences from his players gave the organization conviction with letting Nash go after only two years.

With Simmons expected to be fully rehabbed by next season’s start and Irving committing to a future in Brooklyn, Nash will need to demonstrate an ability to lead his three perennial All-Stars to a deep run in the playoffs to avoid getting canned in his third year as coach.

