Nets Plan To Hire Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka As HC: Report

Talk about failing upwards. The Brooklyn Nets found their new head coach hours after firing Steve Nash on Tuesday — landing on a surprise candidate.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Brooklyn is planning on hiring Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, who ran into some heat days before the season started after getting caught having a consensual relationship with a female employee. Boston gave the Nets an ‘OK’ to interview Udoka.

Udoka is currently serving a one-year suspension handed down by the team, with assistant coach Joe Mazzulla operating as interim HC.

Nets Get An Upgrade With Udoka

Udoka worked his first year as head coach in 2021, leading the Celtics to the NBA Finals before getting bounced in six games by the Golden State Warriors.

No matter how many All-Stars he had, Nash couldn’t get the team chemistry down in Brooklyn. Udoka guided Boston stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on a deep postseason run.

The Nets are 2-5 — continuing the disappointing play under Nash’s tenure as Brooklyn’s coach. He accrued a 94-67 record from 2020-22.

Nets general manager Sean Marks delivered a statement on Nash’s firing on Tuesday afternoon.

“We want to thank Steve for everything he brought to our franchise over the past two-plus seasons,” Marks said. “Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure.

“Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time. We wish Steve, Lilla and their family all the best in the future.”