Brooklyn Nets Fire Head Coach Steve Nash

The NBA season has just gotten underway, but we have the first coaching casualty. The Brooklyn Nets have fired head coach Steve Nash.

The Nets have told Nash to hit the bricks after the team has gotten off to a disappointing 2-5 start to the season.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski cited sources telling him that Nash had been let go.

The Nets fired Steve Nash, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 1, 2022

Just minutes later, that report was confirmed when Steve Nash himself released a statement on Twitter in which he thanked fans and the Brooklyn Nets organization.

“A very heartfelt thanks to Joe and Clara Tsai along with Sean Marks for giving me the opportunity to coach the Brooklyn Nets,” Nash wrote. “It was an amazing experience with many challenges that I am incredibly grateful for.”

When Nash talks about challenges he’s not kidding. This season alone he had to guide the team through a lackluster start while navigating off-court distractions.

Additionally, the Nets released a statement on Nash’s dismissal.

The Brooklyn Nets and Head Coach Steve Nash have agreed to part ways.https://t.co/4nA3GbUk1T — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 1, 2022

“We want to thank Steve for everything he brought to our franchise over the past two-plus seasons,” GM Sean Marks said. “Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure.

“Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time. We wish Steve, Lilla and their family all the best in the future.”

The organization said that an announcement of the next head coach will come in the near future. The final game of the Nash-era in Brooklyn was a 116-109 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

Overall, Nash compiled a 94-67 record (58% winning percentage) in the regular season but a disappointing 7-9 postseason record.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle