Netflix To Air New Norm Macdonald Stand-Up Special

Norm Macdonald may be gone, but he’s not done. The famed comedian filmed one last stand-up routine from the comfort of his own home before he passed away last September, and Netflix will air it at the end of the month.

Though government lockdowns during COVID prevented Macdonald from filming in front of a live audience, he allegedly still puts on quite a show. Former Saturday Night Live teammate and longtime friend David Spade said that he caught the special at a belated memorial service held for Macdonald in Los Angeles last weekend, per the New York Post.

Fellow comedians Bill Murray, Molly Shannon and Conan O’Brien also allegedly attended the memorial service.

“Norm worked so hard on a new hour of material and wanted it to be seen. While this version of ‘Nothing Special’ was not originally meant to be the final product, COVID restrictions prevented him from filming in front of an audience,” said Lori Jo Hoekstra, his long-time producing partner and executive producer of the show, in a statement sent to The New York Post. “We want to make sure his fans see this very funny hour. He left this gift for all of us.”

The special will include a bonus featurette with Spade, Adam Sandler, Conan O’Brien, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, and Molly Shannon, per the New York Post. It is scheduled to premiere May 30th on Netflix.

Macdonald passed away at age 61, after a long, private battle with leukemia. Rest in peace, legend. Keep makin’ the Big Guy Upstairs laugh.