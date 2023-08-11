Netflix’s Upcoming Spy Documentary Will Cover Some Of World’s Greatest Secrets, Looks Like Must-Watch For History Buffs

Videos by OutKick

Netflix might strike gold with “Spy Ops.”

The streaming giant dropped the trailer Friday for its upcoming spy documentary series, and there’s no doubt it’s bound to get the blood pumping.

Let’s just say that it definitely appears like every single episode is going to be a must-watch for history buffs. After all, why else would I even be bringing this to the OutKick audience?

The upcoming Netflix documentary “Spy Ops” will cover the Battle of Tora Bora. (Credit: Public Domain, United States government, Wiki Commons https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Tora_Bora#/media/File:Strikes_on_Tora_Bora.png)

Operation Jawbreaker, Operation Pimlico, The Plot to Kill the Pope, Operation Wrath of God Part 1, Operation Azorian, Operation Just Cause, Operation Wrath of God Part 2 and Taliban Spies are the eight episodes in the series.

While I can tell you most – not all – are related to America, all the stories are moments that changed history. That’s all I’ll say here for the most part. If you want things spoiled, head on over to Google and have yourself a day.

If you just want a shot of adrenaline, fire it up below.

‘Spy Ops’ looks incredible.

Has Netflix been watching “American Joyride“? This almost looks like it was crafted for the exact same people.

I have my first ever interview with a former undercover CIA officer coming out this upcoming Tuesday, and now Netflix is pumping out spy and war content.

A coincidence? Perhaps. Perhaps not. Either way, I’m incredibly excited. It looks like it’s going to be simply outstanding.

Upcoming Netflix documentary will cover major spy stories. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

As a history guy, I’m super excited to dive into Operation Azorian episode and the Operation Jawbreaker. The former is about the hunt for a missing/destroyed Soviet submarine (won’t say much more than that) and the latter was about the hunt for Osama Bin Laden that chased him into Tora Bora.

I know some guys who were in Tora Bora and tied closely to the situation. Absolutely insanity on the ground.

Now, Netflix will share the story with millions of viewers. Yeah, you could say I’m interested. Again, this is right out of an “American Joyride” episode.

You can catch “Spy Ops” starting September 8 on Netflix. I’m definitely not missing this one.