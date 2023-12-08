Netflix Is Making Its Own Version Of ‘Yellowstone’ Starring A ‘Friday Night Lights’ Legend

Videos by OutKick

Netflix is looking to cash in on people’s interest in Westerns amid the massive success of the “Yellowstone” universe.

The neo-Western with Kevin Costner has dominated the entertainment world since 2018 when season one premiered on the Paramount Network. The show has dominated the ratings and resulted in multiple prequels, a planned third prequel with “1944” and a planned extension/spin-off with “2024.”

People can’t get enough of the world Taylor Sheridan built. It appears Netflix would like to dabble in the same genre and try to captivate the same audience.

“Yellowstone” has been an unstoppable force in the entertainment world. (Photo Credit: Emerson Miller for Paramount Network)

Netflix announces show that sounds very similar to “Yellowstone.”

The streaming giant announced it’s making a new 10-episode series titled “Ransom Canyon” set in Texas that is a “western saga that charts the intersecting lives of three ranching families.”

Josh Duhamel plays lead Staten Kirkland. Netflix describes the character as the “owner and sole occupant of the sprawling Double K Ranch. Steadfast and stoic, Staten leads the charge to resist outside forces threatening his way of life and the land that he loves.”

Sound familiar? It certainly does to me and every other “Yellowstone” fan out there. Minka Kelly of “Friday Night Fame” will star opposite of Duhamel as a woman who left for New York and returns “to Ransom Canyon to carve out a new path for herself.”

And it’s not just me making the connection. ScreenRant wrote “Ransom Canyon’s announcement is a direct response to the insane success of Yellowstone.”

Netflix is making a “Yellowstone” style show. (Photo Credit: Emerson Miller for Paramount Network)

Will the streaming giant find success with “Ransom Canyon”?

It’s hard not to read the details about the show and not feel like that’s an accurate assessment of the situation. Feel free to embrace debate at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, could Netflix tone it down into some PG-13 version of “Yellowstone”? It’s certainly possible, but what would the point of that be?

“Yellowstone” is successful because it’s gritty, dark, violent and not censored. It’s definitely not for young kids. There are plenty of f-bombs, brutal violence at times and the occasional scene of nudity. It’s meant for a mature audience.

If you’re going to make a western, it’s been proven that going for broke is the best way to do it. Don’t hold back at all. Give fans all the violence, intrigue and suspense that you can.

Also, some of our younger OutKick readers might not know it, but Minka Kelly was the next “It Girl” back in the day when “Friday Night Lights” premiered in 2006. She blew up on the scene. Now, she’ll help lead a new Netflix Western. If she’s even a fraction as good as she was in “FNL,” then fans are in for a great time.

Minka Kelly will star in a new Netflix Western series. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

There’s no official release date yet, but whenever there is, we’ll definitely be checking it out. Let me know your thoughts on David.Hookstead@outkick.com.